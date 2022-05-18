Wife of Sound engineer wey mob kill for Lagos want justice

Di wife of di sound engineer wey mob burn to death sake of transport fare for Lekki area of Lagos, south west Nigeria say life no dey straight for her.

Sunday David, Grace Bolu husband, die afta group of motorcycle riders bin allegedly attack am sake of argument ova N100 (one hundred naira).

Dem beat David wey be sound engineer come burn am to death.

Grace wey get two pikin wit her late husband David of nine years want justice for im death.

Police don arrest four suspects wey dey dia custody ontop dis matter.