How Ghana youth give man wey allegedly steal phone den Ghc 800 grounds work, food and water to bath

39 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Other

When John Aliyu land inside trouble for Jamestown after residents catch am, he never imagine de unusual tins wey go happen next.

De residents after dem catch John Aliyu, who say he be immigrant from Nigeria decide to show am mercy as against beating am which most local communities dey do.

De trending video wey dem share on May 15, 2022 dey spark exciting reactions from Ghanaians who dey praise de Ga community for Jamestown for dema kindness.

How he allegedly steal de phone den Ghc800

BBC Pidgin talk plus Referee Somo who de young man allegedly thief from.

According to him, he dey try adjust antenna on top of wan shop when one young man enter wan barbing shop.

"I turn my head wey I see say he dey run with my phone and Ghc800 which dey my drawer inside for de shop," Referee Somo talk BBC Pidgin.

"So we chase am wey we catch am, but I advise dem say make dem no beat am. Instead, make dem give am grounds work" he add.

Residents make de thief desilt gutter as punishment

Wia dis foto come from, Accra Architectural Archive

Dem give John shovel den boots to clean one of de drains within de community as punishment, after he finish de residents give am water to bath den new clothes.

As if that no be enough, John receive de shock of en life after de residents ask am what he go eat.

Inside video wey go viral, you go see as John talk de youth say he go like eat four balls of banku.

Inside video wey go viral from one page We are Ga, de suspect talk de residents say "you Ghana people be very good people. If e be different community, like dem go kill me."

"I no go steal again" he add.

Inside Facebook live wey one Sammy Holy Ghost share, de residents talk say "Ghana and Nigeria be brothers, wey in de Ga community dem no dey waste people life."

After John finish de food, one de young ladies around talk de residents she dey like am.

Amidst smiles den cheers, John too talk dem say he sef dey love de woman back.

Dem all laugh, take John back to de person he steal go apologize for trying to do away with en phone.

Reactions from Ghanaians

Ghanaians praise de actions of de Jamestown residents, most people describe de video as de "best video."

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Some social media users talk say no be every crime dey deserve prison sentence, as what de local people do go give de young man change of mind.