Ipob: Wetin you suppose know as Nnamdi Kanu trial continue today

10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Nnamdi Kanu na im dey operate Radio Biafra

Di trial of di leader of Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB Nnamdi Kanu go kontinu today for di Federal High Court Abuja, Nigerian capital.

Di trail Judge Binta Nyako bin adjourn di mata to 18th and 26th for hearing on di bail application for Kanu.

Di IPOB leader dey face trial on seven count charge wey border on treasonable felony and terrorism.

Nnamdi Kanu don dey for solitary confinement, under di custody of Nigerian secret police [Department of State Service - DSS] since June 2021.

Wetin happun for di last hearing

Justice Binta Nyako reduce charges against Nnamdi Kanu

For one major ruling, di trial Judge for di Federal High Court drop eight (8) out of di fifteen (15) charges wey Nigerian goment bin sama against Nnamdi Kanu.

Di eight charges dey among recent offenses wey dem add do di charges against di separatist leader.

Justice Binta Nyako of di federal high court as e dey dismiss di charges rule say Counts 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 11, 12, and 14 dey incompetent for not disclosing any offence against di defendant.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

She come rule say Counts 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, and 13 and 15 disclose valid charges against Nnamdi Kanu.

Issue of Nnamdi Kanu kidnap or abduction alias rendition come up for Court

Mike Ozekhome, SAN wey dey lead Nnamdi Kanu team of lawyers, tell di court say im client experience "unlawfully, brutally and extraordinarily renditioned from Kenya without e consent".

Di "Kidnap" or "abduction" na wetin dem dey call extraordinarily renditioned for legal language.

Dat na to capture or forcefully take someone from anoda kontri to come face persecution for im own kontri.

But di judge rule say di abduction of di separatist leader for di purpose of investigations dey allowed because e already dey face persecution for Nigeria.

Nnamdi Kanu bail application come up

Court no gree grant di Nnamdi Kanu bail today wen di application come up during di trial.

Mike Ozekhome, wey be Kanu lead lawyer, move one application for bail.

"Until a pesin dey tried and convicted, e fit dey allowed to waka free," Mike Ozekhome tok.

Di Senior Advocate remind di court say defendant suppose enjoy di presumption of innocence until proven guilty.

But Shuaibu Labaran, Nigerian goment lawyer wey be di prosecution counsel, pray di court to refuse di application.

Charges wey remain against di Biafra activist

Count 1: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to intimidate di population.

Count 2: Say Nnamdi Kanu as member and leader of Ipob commit act of terrorism against di federal republic of Nigeria by making broadcast wit intention to threaten members of di public wit sit at home order.

Count 3: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e declare imsef as member and leader of Ipob, group wey Nigeria goment don ban.

Count 4: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to kill Nigeria security officers.

Count 5: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage di public to attack officers of di Nigeria police force.

Count 13: Say Nnamdi Kanu make broadcast wia e encourage members of di public to burn down evri federal goment facilty for Lagos wey lead to major economic loss to federal goment.