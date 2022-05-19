Platinum Jubilee concert: Diana Ross and Queen to perform for di Queen

49 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Diana Ross say di Queen "continue to be such an incredible inspiration to so many across di world"

Diana Ross, Queen and Adam Lambert, Duran Duran and Sir Rod Stewart go perform for di star-studded concert to celebrate di Queen Platinum Jubilee.

Alicia Keys, Hans Zimmer, Mabel and Eurovision singer Sam Ryder go also show for front of Buckingham Palace.

Di Platinum Party for di Palace go dey watched by 22,000 pipo live and go show for BBC One for June 4.

Queen guitarist Brian May go return, 20 years afta e bin perform on top di palace roof for di Golden Jubilee.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Queen Brian May bin perform on top roof of Buckingham Palace for di Golden Jubilee for 2002

Di legendary pop group and dia frontman Lambert go open di concert to mark di monarch 70 years on top di throne.

May bin drop hint say e fit pop up for one unexpected location dis time, e tok for statement: "E bin get moment when I wonder, afta Buckingham Palace roof where you fit go? Well… you go see!"

Na ogbonge soul singer Ross go close di show, she say she dey "really happy to gbab invitation to perform for dat kind momentous and historic event".

Oda musicians on di bill be Craig David, Ella Eyre, Elbow, Jax Jones, Celeste, Andrea Bocelli, Sigala and Nile Rogers.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Sam Ryder's Space Man finished second at last week's Eurovision Song Contest

Sir Elton John go take part too, although im performance go dey pre-recorded sake of im currently dey European tour.

To add to di musical performances, appearances from film, TV and sports stars like Sir David Attenborough, Emma Raducanu, David Beckham, Stephen Fry and Dame Julie Andrews go dey. Some go show face, odas go show for screen.

Di BBC say di evening go "roll around global themes wey dem bin born, or evolve, during di breadth of Her Majesty reign". Those themes include fashion, sport, di environment and pop music and musicals from di last 70 years.

Composers Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda go helep celebrate musicals, as e go be casts of di Phantom of di Opera, Hamilton, Six, Di Lion King and Joseph and di Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

Wia dis foto come from, PA Media Wetin we call dis foto, Sir David Attenborough go appear for di concert, but di details of im involvement neva dey known

Di concert go be one of di centrepieces of di Jubilee celebrations, wey go shelle over one festive four-day bank holiday weekend for June.

Oda events go include one carnival pageant for di streets of London,wey go feature performances by Ed Sheeran and Sir Cliff Richard; while di weekend go also see Jubilee lunches and di lighting of beacons across di world.

Di two-and-half-hour Platinum concert go feature three stages and 3D projections across di face of di palace.

Wetin we call dis foto, One mock-up of how one of di three stages go look for front of Buckingham Palace

Ross performance for di event go kick off series of live UK gigs, including one slot for di Glastonbury Festival on 26 June.

For statement, di singer say: "I bin get di honour to meet di Queen many times throughout my life, including when I bin dey wit my family. Her Majesty don and continue to be one incredible inspiration to so many across di world."

Kirsty Young and Roman Kemp go host live coverage of di concert, wey go dey broadcast for BBC One, iPlayer and Radio 2.