Dei-Dei Abuja riot: Police dey investigate 'civil unrest' wey burn market and injure pipo - See wetin to know

18 May 2022, 20:08 WAT New Informate 16 minutes wey don pass

Di FCT Police Command say dem dey investigate di 'civil unrest' wey happun for Dei Dei area of Abuja, Nigeria capital around 11.30 on Wednesday.

According to statement by di police dem bin deploy dia men and oda sister agencies to help control di situation for di Building Material market to ensure say dem manage di unrest and stop di destruction of private and goment infrastructures, loss of lives and properties and to restore peace.

"Di Police in a concerted effort wit oda state apparatus upon arrival for di scene, manage di katakata to prevent further disintegration of law and order.

Police monitoring and surveillance to find out di cause of di outbreak of violence, sustain di relative peace, restore and check out di level of damage dey ongoing. We go tell una wetin we find out in due time" Di statement tok.

Di kasala wey happun for Dei-Dei Community, under Bwari Area Council, Abuja, di Nigeria Capital still dey put tension for traders, buyers and shop owners bodi for di area.

Tori be say Okada riders clash afta one woman die for accident for di road.

Wetin cause di clash

Di clash allegedly hapun between okada riders and pipo wey dey sell Building materials for di area.

One eyewitness narrate say okada allegedly jam one woman wey die on di spot, so di building material traders catch di okadaman.

DI okada rider come call im fellow riders to come save am, na dia di kasala start.

Anoda eyewitness wey get shop for di market wey dem set on fire tell BBC Pidgin different version of di tori.

"One keke man cari one woman, as dem dey go market, accident happun and di woman die. Nothing happun to di keke driver.

From dia na im katakata start wey cone cause plenti problems." E tok.

Reports say almost 50 vehicles na im destroy and pipo injure too.

Dem burn some of di shops for di market, and dem record plenti losses.

"I get shop dia and I no know how tins be for dia right now". On eyewitness tok.

E add say as e be so, dem no know di dimension tins go take, e beg goment to come help dem.

"We call on goment to help us as we no know di direction tins go go right now. Without goment and security e fit worse.

If e happun here for Dei Dei market today despite di security details, we get soldiers, police, civil defence and all, we no know wia e go happun tomorrow." E tok.

Wen BBC Pidgin tori pesin reach Dei-Dei, e cari eye say as di place dey rowdy and tension dey ground

Security pipo dey ground to control di situation.

Dis incident dey come days afta mob lynch and burn to death one sound engineer fro Lagos, Nigeria commercial capital.

Police don arrest some suspects wey allegedly get hand for di mob action wey lead to di lynching and killing of one musical instrumentalist wey pipo know as David for Lagos.

Na three young men suffer di mob action but na one of dem die while odas escape wit life threatening injuries.

Video wey don circulate for social media show how di mob lynch di young men and set one of dem on fire.

A group of motorcycle riders na dem allegedly attack di men sake of argument over N100 (one hundred naira).