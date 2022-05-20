Dada Habi Yar'Adua: Why Nigeria presidential aspirants dey visit Musa Yar'Adua mama

Yar'Adua na household name for Nigeria sake of two political figures from Katisna state.

General Shehu Musa Yar'Adua and President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua na di two household names.

Di two don die since but dem leave a legacy of good name for area of governance.

Lately, some presidential aspirants dey visit dia mama, Hajia Habi Yar'Adua. But why?

Although for Africa, e good to dey respect mama and papa, BBC Pidgin try find out wetin dey special for here.

Dem dey follow take picture or video to show say dem sef show for Mama Yar'Adua and Yar'Adua sisters side.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President Bukola Saraki recent visit her.

Former govnor Peter Obi and Govnor Nyesom Wike also don show face for Hajiyya Aya Dada side since di beginning of di year.

And all of dem na Nigeria presidential aspirants from di two major political parties APC and PDP.

However, di time wey some of dem go visit her be wen dem go to tok sorry for di death of a family member, recently.

So make we chook eye look who dis mama be and why Nigerian presidential aspirants dey visit her house.

Wetin be di main reason politicians dey visit dis Hajia?

One professor from di University of Abuja point to two reasons wey make.

Professor Nazif Abdullahi Darma say di woman na pesin wey everibodi respect for north.

E say politicians dey visit am sake of say she be mama of ogbongbe politician wey be former president of Nigeria.

Darma tok say di mama for important to di north for politicians even though she no dey influence voting.

"If pesin dey find di acceptance of Katsina pipo and oda northers, politicians sabi say to visit dis woman go bring advantage for dem".

One political scientist for University of Abuja say no proof dey say to visit mama Yar'adua mean say you go get di votes from di north.

Abubakar Kari tok say: "But if you sabi politics, you go know say e dey likely say dem go blacklist dat kain candidate".

Karisay di mama dey respected but also tok say Hajia Dada no go fit make di move say dis na who pipo go vote for during election.

Who be Hajia Aya Dada Yar'Adua?

Hajia Aya Dada Yar'Adua na di mama of ogbonge politicians dem from north-western Nigeria.

Among her children na former Katsina govnor Umaru Musa Yar'Adua wey later become di Nigerian president.

Di woman husband na minister during im own time and God bless dem wit pikin wey be president and deputy head of state.

She also be di mama of Shehu Musa Yar'Adua wey be di vice president for Olusegun Obasanjo between 1979-1982.

She also born Murtala Shehu Yar'Adua, wey work as minister under President Goodluck Jonathan.

Anoda Nigerian mama wey suppose to dey receive politicians just like Umaru Musa Yar'Adua mama na late Obafemi Awolowo wife.

But Hannah Idowu Dideolu Awolowo don die.