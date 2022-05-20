Stephanie Terungwa: Mother of corps member wey dem find her dead body for Abuja cry for justice

53 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Stephanie Terungwa

Mnena Susan Uku, di Mama of di Abuja corps member, Stephanie Terungwa wey dem find her deadbodi aftar she bin miss say her pikin blood go avenge her death.

Madam Susan wey say she no wan go into di fact of di mata until police conclude dia investigation say contrary to tori say her daughter na friend wit di female suspect Jenniffer Tsembe na lie.

She say her daughter na very perfect pikin wey no dey make friends anyhow and dat her best friend na her younger sister and dat she dey focus and na im make she graduate as one of di best for her class.

Stephanie mama statement dey come days afta di commissioner of Police, Sunday Bolaji say di 25-year-old National Youth Corps Member, Stephanie allegedly die from exposure to corrosive substance.

Di command parade three suspect wey be Jenifer Tsembe ‘f’, 26, Monday Simon (a.k.a Black) , 36, and Solomon Abu ‘m’, 35.

Stephanie mama say her only cry na for police to give her pikin justice and find di real pipo behind di death of her first pikin.

Wetin really happun?

Wia dis foto come from, Stephanie Terungwa

Stephanie na di first pikin of her mama and di mama get only two pikin.

She do her secondary school for Kaduna State and den afta dia papa die, dem relocate to Benue State wia she get admission into University of Agriculture to read microbiology.

Afta she graduate, dem post her to Abuja di Nigerian capital to do her NYSC

According to di family, before her NYSC she bin ''don dey date Edward Achado around 2018, toward di end of dat year and two years afta, she come born for am''.

Achado bin bring im pipo to come see Stephanie family to arrange marriage and take date for di wedding.

Sake of dat, wen dem post Stephanie come Abuja, she decide to live wit Achado.

Tori be say on di 14th of April, 2022 Stephanie and her one-year seven month old pikin go attend her NYSC Community Development Service but na di last time wey her family go hear from her.

Edward Achado on di 15th of April call Stephanie mama to inform her say she no come back house afta she go out to go do her Community Development Service.

Dat same day, dem find Stephanie son for Holy Trinity Catholic Church afta somebodi call one of di relatives of di pikin papa to come pick am.

Stephanie family come begin look for am and announce say she dey miss- while di search to find her intensify

NYSC tok wetin dem know

On di 29th of April di NYSC Director, Press and Public Relations oga , Eddy Megwa, announce for statement say dem find one deadibodi wit NYSC khaki trouser and dem scata di face sotey pesin no fit recognise am around di highbrow Maitama district of Abuja.

E say di police confam say di bodi na dat of di missing corps member wey di serve for di nation’s capital, Stephanie Se-Ember Terungwa.

Sake of dat, on di 2nd of May di Homicide detectives of di FCT Police Command arrest Terungwa Edward Achado,and two odas wey call Staphanie last before she disappear.

Wetin police investigation reveal

Wia dis foto come from, FCT police Wetin we call dis foto, Suspect wey police parade say get hand for Stephanie death

Di FCT commissioner of police say dem bin deploy di tactical and intelligence team wey dey attached to di Homicide Department of di state Criminal Investigations Department to investigate di murder of Stephanie.

E say afta dia thorough investigation of di team dem come catch di three suspect wey dem parade before newsmen say dem allegedly get hand for di death of di corps member.

Oga Bolaji say investigation reveal say di suspects criminally conspired and kill Jennifer to separate her from one Edward Achado so dat Jennifer Tsembe, one of di suspects and former lover of di Edward, go get im lover back.

Di police commissioner say di command don intensify investigation to reveal facts wey fit lead to further arrest of oda pipo wey get hand for Stephanie death.

Babaji say dem go charge di suspects to court immediately dem finish dia investigation.

Oda cases of pipo wey miss and dem later find dead

Cases of kidnap don dey on di rise for di kontri and security agencies don make many arrests recently.

Recently 22-year-old Bamise Ayanwole declare her missing afta she enta BRT bus from Chevron, Lekki to Oshodi on Saturday, February 26

Dem later come find her deadibodi along Carter Bridge for Lagos Island. Di suspect one Andrew wey be driver of di BRT bus dey face trial for Lagos court

For April 2021, dem find deadbodi one Iniobong Umoren wey disappear for for days before dem discover say she don die.

Her friend begin use #HinyNumoren to announce on Twitter say her friend dey in trouble and she need help.

Uduak wey her twitter handle be Happiness Activist say her friend tell her say she dey go for one job interview for Airport road on April 29th, and she no return since then.