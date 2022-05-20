Nigeria National Health Authority Act - Five key facts

Wia dis foto come from, Muhammadu Buhari/Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, President Muhammadu Buhari don sign di National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2022 into law

President Muhammadu Buhari don approve a new law to pave way for major health coverage across Nigeria.

National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2022 wey di Nigerian leader sign hope to improve access to medical services for all citizens.

Dis new health care law aim to expand social health insurance to reach poor Nigerians without palava of financial hardship.

83 million poor Nigerians na im oga Buhari goment say di new health care law go benefit.

BBC Pidgin highlight five tins wey dey important to know about dis health coverage policy.

E overthrow NHIS Act, Cap N42

Di National Health Insurance Authority Bill 2022 don cancel di National Health Insurance Scheme Act, Cap N42, Laws of Nigeria 2004.

President Buhari tok say im sign di bill sake of say im e dey part of im healthcare reforms.

Di president say goment go ensure di full implementation of di new Act to provide coverage for all Nigerians.

E target 83 million pipo

Na 83 million pipo di bill dey target to benefit, according to President Buhari tok-tok pesin Garba Shehu.

Dis number of pipo na poor Nigerians wey no fit afford to pay health insurance premiums.

How goment go fund di new health policy

Di goment plan to set up a Vulnerable Group Fund wey go include a part of di Basic Health Care Provision Fund due to di authority.

Dem go also raise money through Health Insurance Levy, Special Intervention Fund.

In addition dem plan to fund wit any investment returns, donations and gifts to di authority.

Who goment go partner?

Nigerians goment say di National Health Authority go join bodi wit state goment health insurance schemes.

Di partnership na to accredit primary and secondary health facilities and enroll Nigerians into di scheme.

Di federal goment say dis partnership dey important to ensure di quality of health care.

Information management

Di new law go enable authority and goment to develop information management system and digital records.

Dis go ensure say dem collect data effectively, and monitoring and quality assurance go also dey assured.

Oda tins to know about di new law

President Buhari ask di Health Reform Committee to work wit state goments, di Federal Ministry of Health.