Okechuwu Okoye: How gunmen kill Anambra lawmaker Okoye

22 May 2022, 09:44 WAT New Informate 10 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Soludo TV

Unknown gunmen don kill one member of Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye.

Kidnappers bin gbab di lawmaker, wey dey popularly known as "Okey Di Okay" late last week 15th May, 2022.

E happun, along Aguluzigbo Umiona, Aguata LGA, according wetin police confam to BBC Pidgin.

Until im unfortunate kidnap and death, Okoye bin dey represent di Aguata North constituenc.

Dat na, di same community as di govnor of di state, Prof. Chukwuma Chukwuma Soludo.

How kidnappers kolobi Okechuwu Okoye

Nigeria police don condemn wetin happun.

Di force describe di murder of Hon. Okechuwu Okoye as 'barbaric' and 'cowardice.'

Commissioner of police for Anambra state, Echeng Echeng say dem must catch di pipo wey do dis act.

Police PRO explain how dem try to rescue Okechuwu Okoye afta unknown gunmen bin kidnap am.

DSP Ikenga Tochukwu tok for statement say: "Recall on 15/5/2022, di Command Operatives don earlier embark on one rescue operation.

Dat na "Afta di incident of im abduction on same date for about 5:30pm along Aguluzigbo Umiona, Aguata LGA."

While di operation still dey go on, today 21/5/2022 at about 4pm, pipo see one headless body and later police recover di body along Nnobi, Ideani road."

"Further information and confirmation, identify di corpse as Hon Okechuwu Okoye. Di corpse don dey deposited for morgue."

Na so di police statement tok.

Meanwhile di Commissioner of police don tok sorry alias console di family and friends of Okechuwu Okoye.

CP Echeng promise say dem must 'bring to book' di perpetrators of dis wicked act.

Anambra Govnor Charles Soludo react

Di Govnor of Anambra state condemn wetin e call di gruesome murder of Okechuwu Okoye.

Govnor Chukwuma Charles Soludo pledge 10 million Naira reward for any valuable info to track di killers.

"Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo; receive with shock and deep sadness di news of di gruesome murder of Hon. Okechukwu Okoye,

"Member representing Aguata II Constituency for di State House of Assembly and im aide, Cyril Chiegboka.

"Di heartless and barbaric murderers bin kidnap both Hon Okoye and Cyril Chiegboka for road on 15th May."

Govnor Soludo condole with his kinsmen of Isuofia.

E note say e fit be di same criminal gang wey attack am and killed three policemen for Isuofia two years ago, na dem fit dey do dis one again.

Di govnor say dem no go fit ever overpower Isuofia and Anambra state.

"Governor Soludo vow say dem must catch di perpetrators plus all criminals wey dey operate for Anambra."

"Sake of dis Governor Soludo don place N10 million reward for anyone or group wey go bring valuable information...

"...wey go lead to di immediate arrest of di perpetrators of dis dastardly act."