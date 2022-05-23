Anambra attacks: Nnamdi Kanu condemn killings - Lawyer

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, AFP Wetin we call dis foto, Police in Nigeria dey investigate di beheading of one lawmaker for Anambra State

Anambra state don suffer yet anoda round of attack by gunmen wey dey worry di state.

Over di weekend di armed men raid several communities for di state killing plenty pipo.

Diz attacks dey come days afta di killing and beheading of one state lawmaker Okechukwu Okoye.

Dem bin kidnap Okoye and him assistant Cyril Chiegboka for Aguluzigbo Umiona, Aguata Local goment area of di state.

Police later confirm say dem don kill di two men.

Latest attacks in Anambra state

Several of di latest attacks for Anambra state na on Sunday dem happun.

Di killings of innocent citizens for Anambra state dey make pipo vex.

Prof Charles Soludo di govnor of di state don try im best to calm di group wey dey carry out di killings for di state.

But all di govnor effort since im take office for March neva solve any problem.

BBC Pidgin no fit confam di number of pipo wey don die since di armed men begin carryout dia attacks for di state.

However Sunday attack wey happun for di state na for di following areas:

Isulo community for Orumba North local government area wia dem kill mother and children.

Nanka community also for Orumba North wia dem kill one trader.

Eke Abatete for Idemili North local government area wia dem kill two pipo.

'Nnamdi Kanu go shock'

'Di leader of di Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, no go dey happy wit di killing of Okechukwu Okoye.`

Na so one of di lawyers of Nnamdi Kanu, wey be Ifeanyi Ejiofor, tok.

Ejiofor for statement say Kanu go dey "gravely shocked" to know say those kain killings dey happun for Nigeria Southeast.

E lament about di level of killings for di region.

"Dear Igbos of goodwill, our land dey under siege by blood-sucking demons.

"E no longer dey in doubt say di insecurity wey dey worry Southeast don take anoda dimension.

"Make I assure una at dis point in time say my client - Nnamdi Kanu go dey shocked and sad by dis dastardly act too.

"As e don mandate me several time to condemn such barbaric act on im behalf," Ejiofor tok

Anambra Govnor Charles Soludo react

Wia dis foto come from, ASHA

Di Govnor of Anambra state condemn wetin e call di gruesome murder of Okechukwu Okoye.

Govnor Chukwuma Charles Soludo pledge 10 million Naira reward for any valuable info to track di killers.

"Prof Chukwuma Charles Soludo; receive with shock and deep sadness di news of di gruesome murder of Okechukwu Okoye.

"Member representing Aguata II Constituency for di State House of Assembly and im aide, Cyril Chiegboka.

"Di heartless and barbaric murderers bin kidnap both Hon Okoye and Cyril Chiegboka for road on 15th May."

E note say e fit be di same criminal gang wey attack am and kill three policemen for Isuofia two years ago, na dem fit dey do dis one again.

Di govnor say dem no go fit ever overpower Isuofia and Anambra state.

"Governor Soludo vow say dem must catch di perpetrators plus all criminals wey dey operate for Anambra."

"Sake of dis Governor Soludo don place N10 million reward for anyone or group wey go bring valuable information.

"...wey go lead to di immediate arrest of di perpetrators of dis evil act."

"Anambra go soon be hell for dis criminals," Governor Soludo promise.

Police dey investigate Okechukwu Okoye beheading

Police in Nigeria dey investigate di beheading of one lawmaker for Anambra State

Police say dem find Okechukwu Okoye dead bodi barely a week after gunmen kidnapped am.

Di discovery of di Okoyi bodi over di weekend don sparked outrage.

Anambra state govnor described di killing as gruesome, barbaric and shocking.

Charles Soludo announce a reward for information leading to capture di killers.

E no dey clear who dey behind di attack.