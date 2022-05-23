Ukraine war: Russian soldier Vadim Shishimarin jailed for life ontop war crime for Ukraine

By Patrick Jackson

BBC News

20 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Shishimarin in court on Monday

One court for Ukraine don jail one Russian tank commander for life for killing one civilian for di first war crimes trial since di invasion.

Dem convict Sgt Vadim Shishimarin wey dem capture for killing Oleksandr Shelipov, 62, for di north-eastern village of Chupakhivka on 28 February.

Im admit say e shoot Oga Shelipov but say im dey act on orders and ask for forgiveness from im widow.

Ukraine still dey investigate other cases of alleged war crime.

Moscow don deny say im troops target civilians during di invasion, even as ogbonge evidence dey to show say no be true, and Ukraine says more than 11,000 crimes fit don happun.

Moscow tok am earlier on Monday e dey worry sake of wetin fit happun to di Russian soldier and e go look for options to defend am.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov note, however, say Russia "no get di capacity to protect im interests in person". Russia embassy for Kyiv currently dey closed.

As e impose di life sentence, Judge Serhiy Agafonov say Shishimarin don carry out one "criminal order" by one soldier of higher rank.

"Say di crime e commit na crime against peace, security, humanity and di international legal order... di court no see di possibility to impose one [shorter] sentence of imprisonment," na so tori pipo for reuters news agency quote am.

Shishimarin, wey dey wear one blue and grey hooded sweatshirt, watch di proceedings silently from inside one glass box for di courtroom and show no emotion as dem read out di verdict, Reuters tok.

Im lawyer say dem go lodge an appeal against di verdict.

Shishimarin, 21, serve for Russia prestigious Kantemirovskaya tank division.

At di time of di killing, im and other soldiers bin dey travel inside motor wey dem seize afta dia convoy come under attack and dem separate dem from dia unit.

Wen dem spot Oga Shelipov im be dey tok on im phone, Shishimarin tell di court. E tok say de,m tell am to shoot am wit an assault rifle.

Im defence lawyer tell di court on Friday say Shishimarin bin only shoot after im don refuse to carry out di order two times to shoot and say na only one out of three to four rounds bin hit di target.

E tok say Shishimarin bin fire di rounds out of fear for im own safety and im questioned whether di defendant bin get plan to kill.

For one dramatic moment during di trial, di widow of di victim Kateryna Shelipova confront Shishimarin. "Tell me please, why you [Russians] come here? To protect us?" she ask, dey quote Russian President Vladimir Putin justification for di invasion of Ukraine.

Wia dis foto come from, EPA Wetin we call dis foto, 'What did my husband do to you?' widow Kateryna Shelipova asked the Russian soldier during the trial

"Protect us from who? you protect me from my husband, wey you kill?"

Di soldier no give answer to dat. Asking forgiveness of di widow earlier, e tok: "But I understand you no go fit forgive me."

Mrs Shelipova tell BBC: "I feel very sorry for am but for a crime like dat - I no fit forgive am."

Since President Putin sent Russian troops into Ukraine on 24 February, at least 3,838 civilians don die and 4,351 injure, according to di UN.

Among di dead na plenty suspected victims of war crimes for occupied towns such as Bucha.

Earlier di month, di BBC obtain one CCTV footage of di killing of two civilians for cold blood allegedly by Russian soldiers, case wey dem prosecutors don begin investigate as a suspected war crime.