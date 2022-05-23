CHAN 2022: Expanded tournament don ready for unusual format
Di Confederation of African Football (Caf) don announce say di 2022 finals of dia tournament for locally-based players go feature 18 teams instead of 16.
Na Algeria go host di African Nations Championship (CHAN) in January, and e go get unusual format.
Caf tok say di finals get five groups; three of dose groups go get four nations, while di oda two go get just three teams.
E mean say di top two from di four-team groups go join di winners of di other two pools for quarter-finals.
Di statement from Caf confirm say di regionally-based qualifying draw go shele on 26 May, but dem no announce di venue.
Di Central (wey include Chad, Congo, FR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe) and Western A (wey include Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal) zones go get both extra qualifying slot under di revised format.
Morocco go take part in di Northern Zone qualifiers as dem bid to win di title for a third straight time, after dem defend am at di delayed 2020 finals wey shele for Cameroon last year.
Di delay sake of di Covid-19 pandemic and di World Cup in Qatar for November and December dey get effect on di CHAN finals wey dem don schedule for 8-31 January 2023.
Qualifying spots for CHAN 2022
- Northern Zone - 2 places + hosts Algeria
- Western Zone A - 3 places
- Western Zone B - 3 places
- Central Zone - 3 places
- Central Eastern Zone - 3 places
- Southern Zone - 3 places