CHAN 2022: Expanded tournament don ready for unusual format

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Morocco retaine dia Africa Nations Championship in Cameroon

Di Confederation of African Football (Caf) don announce say di 2022 finals of dia tournament for locally-based players go feature 18 teams instead of 16.

Na Algeria go host di African Nations Championship (CHAN) in January, and e go get unusual format.

Caf tok say di finals get five groups; three of dose groups go get four nations, while di oda two go get just three teams.

E mean say di top two from di four-team groups go join di winners of di other two pools for quarter-finals.

Di statement from Caf confirm say di regionally-based qualifying draw go shele on 26 May, but dem no announce di venue.

Di Central (wey include Chad, Congo, FR Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Sao Tome and Principe) and Western A (wey include Cape Verde, Guinea-Bissau, Liberia, Mali, Mauritania, Senegal) zones go get both extra qualifying slot under di revised format.

Morocco go take part in di Northern Zone qualifiers as dem bid to win di title for a third straight time, after dem defend am at di delayed 2020 finals wey shele for Cameroon last year.

Di delay sake of di Covid-19 pandemic and di World Cup in Qatar for November and December dey get effect on di CHAN finals wey dem don schedule for 8-31 January 2023.

Qualifying spots for CHAN 2022