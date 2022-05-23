Kurt Zouma: West Ham defender go show face for court over animal welfare offences charges

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Kurt Zouma and brother Yoan

West Ham defender Kurt Zouma go appear for court afta accuse of three offences under di Animal Welfare Act for allegedly harming im cat.

Zouma brother Yoan, wey dey play for Dagenham and Redbridge, don also chop accuse of two offences following one RSPCA investigation.

Yoan, wey dey 23 years, video im 27-year-old broda Kurt wen e dey kick and slap one of im pets.

Di Zouma brodas don ready to appear for Thames Magistrates' Court on Tuesday for a first hearing.

After di video show face for February, di RSPCA remove two cats from Kurt house and begin liaising wit Essex Police about di incident.

Di RSPCA kontinu to care for di two cats.

Kurt don chop accuse of two counts of causing "unnecessary suffering" to di cat as e kick am for belle and slap am for head.

E also alleged say im don fail to protect di cat from "pain suffering, injury or disease".

Im broda Yoan chop accuse of two counts say e "aiding, abetting, counselling or procuring" Kurt to commit di offence of causing unnecessary suffering to di cat.

Tori be say Kurt bin pay fine of £250,000 and plenti of im sponsors drop am but e kontinu to play for di Hammers.