Ghana H3N2v outbreak: GHS confirm virus, investigate
Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirm de outbreak of HANZ virus in de country.
Dem discover de virus after some footballers inside Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak fall sick.
At least 15 players of de premier league team dey receive treatment for hospital after dem fall sick.
Ghana Football Association sake of de development postpone one of dia matches.
"Our match against Eleven Wonders dey postponed sale of advice from de Ghana Health Service" de team talk for Twitter.
"According to de GHS, dem still dey investigating de cause of de illness wey affect de Hearts of Oak team" dem add.
What be HANZ virus?
Hanz virus according to GHS be influenza virus which dey affect humans from animals like pigs den birds den humans.
Mode of transmission of de virus be easier from pigs to humans according to GHS compared to other swine influenza viruses.
De virus dey infect people through droplets from one infected person to de other through tins like cough or sneeze.
Symptoms of de virus dey include de following;
- Aches
- Nausea
- Chills
- Vomiting
- Diarrhea
Hanz virus also known as H3N2v dey for cause severe symptoms like pneumonia which fit result in death.
Ghana Health Service caution Ghanaians to be on alert den report any symptoms of de virus.