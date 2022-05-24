Ghana H3N2v outbreak: GHS confirm virus, investigate

47 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Ghana Health Service (GHS) confirm de outbreak of HANZ virus in de country.

Dem discover de virus after some footballers inside Ghana Premier League side, Accra Hearts of Oak fall sick.

At least 15 players of de premier league team dey receive treatment for hospital after dem fall sick.

Ghana Football Association sake of de development postpone one of dia matches.

"Our match against Eleven Wonders dey postponed sale of advice from de Ghana Health Service" de team talk for Twitter.

"According to de GHS, dem still dey investigating de cause of de illness wey affect de Hearts of Oak team" dem add.

Wia dis foto come from, GHS

What be HANZ virus?

Hanz virus according to GHS be influenza virus which dey affect humans from animals like pigs den birds den humans.

Mode of transmission of de virus be easier from pigs to humans according to GHS compared to other swine influenza viruses.

De virus dey infect people through droplets from one infected person to de other through tins like cough or sneeze.

Symptoms of de virus dey include de following;

Aches

Nausea

Chills

Vomiting

Diarrhea

Hanz virus also known as H3N2v dey for cause severe symptoms like pneumonia which fit result in death.