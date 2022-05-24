Headies 2022 nominations: Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, see oda artistes wey make dia year nomination
Di Headies, Nigeria ogbonge music award don announce nominations for di year award.
For Tuesday morning, Headies announce di Nigerian musician wey for dem don stand out for di industry.
Headies awards wey dey happun every year na ogbonge award for musicians across Nigeria and oda African kontris to recognise artistes wey dia songs don stand out in di year.
Meanwhile, for Tuesday 1st of March, 2022, di Headies awards founder and Executive Producer Ayo Animashaun bin announce say di 2022 Headies ceremony no go happun for Nigeria.
Di 15th instalment of di biggest prize for Nigerian music go hold on 4th September 2022 for Atlanta Georgia.
Who be di Nigerian artistes wey make di list dis year?
See di full list of nomination below
Album of di year
Esan - Brymo
19 & Dangerous - Ayra Starr
Carpe Diem - Olamide
Legacy - Femi Kuti & Made Kuti
Made In Lagos- Wizkid
Yabasi - Basketmouth
Best Male Artiste
Adekunle Gold
Bura Boy
Davido
Flavour
Olamide
Wizkid
Best Female Artiste
Simi
Tems
Tiwa savage
Teni
Niniola
Song of di year
Celebrate Me- Patoranking
Doings - Flavour Ft Phyno
Essence - Wizkid FT Tems
High - Davido
Monalisa - Sojay and Sarz
Peru - Fireboy DML
Best Rap Album
Carpe diem - Olamide
Clone wars vol. 5 - The algorhythm - Show dem camp
Golden - A-Q
Mafia Culture, vol. 2.0" - Idowest
Providence" - Ladipoe
Best recording of di year
Celebrate me - Patoranking
Essence - Wizkid feat. Tems
Joy - Falana
Loving is harder - Johnny Drille
Best Alternative Album
9: Esan - Brymo
Intermission - Ibejii
Legacy + -Femi Kuti & Made Kuti
Love and Highlife" - The Cavemen
P.S. Thank you for waiting" - Wavy The Creator
Yabasi - Basketmouth
Best R&B Album
Before We Fall Asleep - Johnny Drille
If Orange Was A Place -Tems
Love Deep High Life - Omawumi
Rising - Falana
The Prince I Became - Ric Hassani
Water and Garri - Tiwa Savage
We still dey update dis tori...