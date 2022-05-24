Headies 2022 nominations: Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido, see oda artistes wey make dia year nomination

Di Headies, Nigeria ogbonge music award don announce nominations for di year award.

For Tuesday morning, Headies announce di Nigerian musician wey for dem don stand out for di industry.

Headies awards wey dey happun every year na ogbonge award for musicians across Nigeria and oda African kontris to recognise artistes wey dia songs don stand out in di year.

Meanwhile, for Tuesday 1st of March, 2022, di Headies awards founder and Executive Producer Ayo Animashaun bin announce say di 2022 Headies ceremony no go happun for Nigeria.

Di 15th instalment of di biggest prize for Nigerian music go hold on 4th September 2022 for Atlanta Georgia.

Who be di Nigerian artistes wey make di list dis year?

See di full list of nomination below

Album of di year

Esan - Brymo

19 & Dangerous - Ayra Starr

Carpe Diem - Olamide

Legacy - Femi Kuti & Made Kuti

Made In Lagos- Wizkid

Yabasi - Basketmouth

Best Male Artiste

Adekunle Gold

Bura Boy

Davido

Flavour

Olamide

Wizkid

Best Female Artiste

Simi

Tems

Tiwa savage

Teni

Niniola

Song of di year

Celebrate Me- Patoranking

Doings - Flavour Ft Phyno

Essence - Wizkid FT Tems

High - Davido

Monalisa - Sojay and Sarz

Peru - Fireboy DML

Best Rap Album

Carpe diem - Olamide

Clone wars vol. 5 - The algorhythm - Show dem camp

Golden - A-Q

Mafia Culture, vol. 2.0" - Idowest

Providence" - Ladipoe

Best recording of di year

Celebrate me - Patoranking

Essence - Wizkid feat. Tems

Joy - Falana

Loving is harder - Johnny Drille

Best Alternative Album

9: Esan - Brymo

Intermission - Ibejii

Legacy + -Femi Kuti & Made Kuti

Love and Highlife" - The Cavemen

P.S. Thank you for waiting" - Wavy The Creator

Yabasi - Basketmouth

Best R&B Album

Before We Fall Asleep - Johnny Drille

If Orange Was A Place -Tems

Love Deep High Life - Omawumi

Rising - Falana

The Prince I Became - Ric Hassani

Water and Garri - Tiwa Savage