Rochas Okorocha: EFCC operatives storm former Imo govnor residence - Wetin we know

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, @REALROCHAS/TWITTER

Some officers of di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on Tuesday storm di house of di former govnor of Imo State and All Progressives Congress presidential aspirant, Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha Lawyer, Ola Olanipekun wey confam dia presence for Senator Okorocha house say di officers no get letter of invitation, warrant of arrest and oda court processes to effect any arrest.

EFCC bin earlier charge Rochas Okorocha, wit allegation say e joinbodi wit politicians and five companies to steal 2.9 billion naira from public funds.

According to EFCC, Okorocha wey also dey serve as Senator allegedly divert di moni between October 2014 and February 2016 from di Imo State Government House account and Imo State Joint Local Government Project account.

Di charges come hours wen oga Okorocha declare im intention to run for di office of di president for 2023.

No be only oga Okorocha EFCC dey accuse, dem also name odas wey allegedly involve for di matter.

Oga Okorocha bin win di Imo state gubernatorial election for 6 May 2011 and dem vote am again for second term for 11 April 2015 and now e don buy nomination form to contest for presidency under di ruling APC.

E claim say dia action dey against di fundamental right of Okorocha and dat of di officers try to arrest am, di law go take in course.

Wetin really hapun

Wetin we call dis foto, For Febraury 2022, di EFCC cari Okorocha mata go court and plan to arraign am before di Federal High Court, Abuja

Olanipekun yarn tori pipo say im get distress call dat Rochas family dey under siege and wen e run to di house, e see di EFcc oga dem ask dem wetin dem dey do for di house and dem explain give say dia director of operations wan hold meeting wit oga Okorocha.

E explain give say extant court order don dey ground to stop interrogation on top di corruption mata wey EFFCC dey pursue Okorocha for.

He also appeal to EFCC officers dem to give Okorocha time so dat he go honour dia invite either next week afta dem don finisg wit di ruling All progressive party presidential screening.

E say but for di officers to come today to effect arrest wen di party di prepare for screening.

E say im dey request say make dem leave am and allow am and put anoda date to allow am come to dia office to meet wit di director of operation, but dem refuse.

Oga Alanipekun further explain give say for a kontri wey di govern by law, even though you dey allegedly dey face any offence according to di law, you still dey presumed innocent until di person is proven guilty by a competent court of law.