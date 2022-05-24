Polytechnic lecturer strike: 'We go likely resume work to review progress afta two weeks' - Asup president

Di National President of ASUP, Dr. Anderson Ezeibe say di union go likely resume work afta di two week strike wey di union go.

Di Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics start dia warning strike on di 16th of May, 2022 to last till on di 30th of May, 2022.

Ezeibe wey announce di strike say di union lock up up di polytechnics to demand dia revitalization funds wey goment promise dem but neva pay shi shi, renogotiate dia condition of service and also di issue of dia minimum wage.

E tok dis wan as goment begin pay Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics and Academic Staff Union of Universities minimum wage arrears.

E say wen dem resume, di National Executive Council go meet and review goment response and also look at oda issues dem wey goment neva chook mouth like di revitalisation moni.

E say further notice on di strike go come afta di NEC meeting.

Negotiation so far

Oga Ezeibe say since dem announce dia two weeks strike, dia engagement wit goment authority don dey yield small small result.

E explain give say out of di many demands wey dem put before di goment, progress don dey dey for many of dem like di review of normative instruments for institution/management and programs accreditation and non payment of salaries for state Polytechnic.

E say goment don also make decision about dia 5 IMT officers wey dem dismiss sake of dia involvement for union and industrial mata

E also goment don begin pay dia minimum wage arrears and yarn give say dia colleague for Abia wey dem di owe for 35 months go soon smile.

