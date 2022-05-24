Harira Jubril: 'I don lose everything for dis world' - Husband of pregnant woman wey gunmen kill wit her four pikin for Anambra

Wia dis foto come from, Harira Jubril Wetin we call dis foto, Di woman and four pikin dem wey gunmen kill for Anambra State

Husband of Harira Jubril di woman wey unknown pipo kill alongside her four children for Anambra state on Sunday tell BBC News Pidgin say wetin happun to am na di worst thing wey any pesin go experience for dis life.

Oga Jubril say im pregnant wife suppose bin born inside dis week before dis ‘evil’ pipo snatch her away from am.

“I don lose everything for dis world, my wife and four children all gone just like dat, dis na di worst thing wey any pesin go experience.”

“She suppose born dis week because her pregnancy don reach 9 months before dis evil pipo snatch dem away.”

E say all im four children wey also die from di Sunday attack dey attend school.

“Fatima wey be di eldest na 9 years old followed by her sister Aisha wey be 7, then Hadiza 5 years and Zaituna 2 years old.”

Oga Jubril describe how di unfortunate killing of im wife and children happun.

“She visit my sister wey dey stay for anoda part of Anambra, na something wey she dey do every week and na as dem dey return di killing happun.”

“I go work dat day and na as I return my brother wey already know tell me wetin happun, I no gree visit di place wey e happun, na hospital I go see dem.”

Di man wey originally come from Adamawa state say despite say di incident happun over 48 hours ago none of goment or police don come meet am over wetin happun.

“Nobody don come meet me, nothing like goment or police na only my oga for work dey help me at di moment.”

Wia dis foto come from, Harira Jubril Wetin we call dis foto, Di pikin dem wey lose dia lives in di hands of gunmen in Anambra State

Ahmed say im plan na to transport di remains of im family to Adamawa state as e no wan bury dem for Anambra state.

“I dey look for money to transport all dia remains to Adamawa state, na dia i wan bury dem.”

Ahmed say at di moment some pipo don begin donate to am to make am use transport im family to Adamawa for burial.

Wetin Police dey tok

BBC News Pidgin contact tok tok pesin for Anambra Police Command DSP Ikenganyia Anthony wey confam di killing of di woman and her children and add say investigations dey go on ontop di mata.

Officer Anthony say dem go try dia best to bring di bad pipo wey commit dis crime to book.

“Our investigation don start over dis mata and our plan dey strategic because di aim na for us to get di pipo wey do dis thing.”

Wia dis foto come from, Nigeria police

Di authorities don blame a banned separatist group - di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for di worsening violence for south-eastern Nigeria.

Di group dey campaign for a breakaway state for di region.

Ipob don deny involvement in some of di attacks but dem neva comment on di killing of di family members.

Recent kill kill wey happun for South East

Just few days ago Unknown gunmen don kill one member of Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye.

Kidnappers bin gbab di lawmaker, wey dey popularly known as "Okey Di Okay" late last week 15th May, 2022.

E happun, along Aguluzigbo Umiona, Aguata LGA, according wetin police confam to BBC Pidgin.

Until im unfortunate kidnap and death, Okoye bin dey represent di Aguata II constituency.

Early May, gunmen kill Private Gloria Mathew, her fiancé Linus Musa Audu (retired), and two oda pipo for Imo state.

Di woman sister Obiageli (not her real name) don explain wetin really happun on dat fateful day for Orlu axis of Imo State, southeast Nigeria.

Obiageli tell BBC say e dey painful to di family say pipo tok say wetin happun to her sister no really happun.