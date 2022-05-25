Texas shooting: 19 pikins die for primary school attack

By Angelica Casas & Max Matza

BBC News, Uvalde

one hour wey don pass

19 young pikins and two adults don die for shooting for one primary school for south Texas, United States.

Di 18-year-old gunman bin open fire for Robb Elementary School for Uvalde city before law enforcement kill am, officials tok.

Investigators say di suspect dey armed wit one handgun, one AR-15 semi-automatic rifle and high-capacity magazines.

Di teenager dey suspected to don shoot im grandmother for di start of di gbege.

Local tori pipo de tok say e fit be one high school student for di area.

Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District Chief of Police Pete Arredondo say di shooting start for 11:32 local time on Tuesday, and say investigators believe say di attacker "no act alone during dis wicked crime".

Texas Governor Greg Abbott say di shooter, wey call Salvador Ramos, abandon one motor bifo e enter di school to open fire like "horror,for way pesin no fit understand.

One of di adults wey die be teacher, wey US media dem name as Eva Mireles. Her page for di school district website say she get one daughter for college and love running and hiking.

Nearly 500 pupils dey enrolled for di school wey be mainly Hispanic school around 85 miles (135km) west of di city of San Antonio.

Robb Elementary dey teach second, third and fourth grade students, wey dey around age seven to 10 years old.

Di Associated Press news agency report say one US Border Patrol official wey bin dey nearby wen di shooting start bin rush to di school and shoot and kill di gunman, wey dey behind one barricade.

Border Patrol be one federal agency wey dey guard US ports of entry. Uvalde, wey dey less dan 80 miles from di border wit Mexico,be home to one Border Patrol station.

Two border agents dey reportedly shot for exchange wit di gunman. One agent bin dey shot for di head, officials tok, dem add say di two dey stable condition for hospital.

According to CBS News, di attacker bin wear body armour as e carry out di attack. Anoda 18-year-old wey dem suspect say attack one grocery store for Buffalo, New York, on 14 May bin also wear body armour and carry one semi-automatic rifle -di two wey dey commercially available for di US.

Di Uvalde Memorial Hospital post for Facebook earlier say dem don carry 13 pikins to hospital "via ambulances or buses".

One 66-year-old woman and one 10-year-old girl bin dey critical condition for one hospital for San Antonio, University Health hospital officials tok.

Just a few blocks from di Robb Elementary school,one small vigil win hold for di victims and survivors of di attack.

Karla Bohman voice crack as she tell di group about one family friend wey im young daughter, wey be student for di school, dey among those wey still never dey unaccounted for.

"Dem no sabi wether she dey surgery or one of di fatalities, but dem sabi say she be victim one kind sake of say she dey miss," Bohman cry. "I no fit believe dis."

Cheryl Juhasz, be lifelong resident of Uvalde, e quietly cry during di prayer.

"You no fit reason evil like dis. No matter wia e hapun, but e dey harder wen e hapun at home."

For one tok tok from di White House, US President Joe Biden say e dey "sick and tired" to dey respond to mass shootings, as e call for gun control.

"How many scores of plenti small pikins witness wetin hapun - see dia friends die, as if dem dey for battlefield, for God sake," e say. "Dem go live wit am for di rest of dia lives."

E bin order say flags for di White House and oda US federal buildings to fly at half-mast to honour di victims for Uvalde.

Di last day of classes for students for di school district dey scheduled for Thursday. But all di classes and activities now don dey cancelled for di remainder of di year.

School shootings don become emergenciesfor di US, wit 26 recorded last year, according to EdWeek, one education trade publication.

Active shooter lockdown drill be common part of di school curriculum, from primary to high school.

Di 2012 shooting for Sandy Hook Elementary School for Connecticut be di deadliest of dat kind attack. Twenty of di 26 victims bin dey between di age of five and six.

Connecticut Democratic Senator Chris Murphy wey tok for di floor of di US Senate for Washington DC on Tuesday, beg im colleagues to pass gun control legislation.

"Dis kids no dey unlucky," e tok. "Dis only dey hapun for dis country. Nowhere else, nowhere wey small pikins go to school and dey think say dem fit shoot dem dat day."

But Texas Senator Ted Cruz, Republican, reject di calls for gun control. E say to limit di rights of "law-abiding citizens... no work. e no dey effective. E no prevent crime."

Guns don overtake car crashes to become di lead cause of death for USchildren and teenagers for 2020, according to data wey Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) release last month.