Update on ASUU and ASUP Strike: Chris Ngige tok FG move

17 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter\@fkeyamo

Nigeria Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity don beg ASUU and oda university-based unions to suspend dia strike.

E dey beg so dat academic activities go resume for public universities across di kontri.

Minister Chris Ngige make di appeal as e yarn tori pipo for Abuja di Nigerian capital on top di lingering strike.

E say goment don begin pay di areas of minimum wage of university and polytechnic lecturers dem across di kontri.

Universities don dey under lock and key since February 14 while polytechnic lecturers start dia two weeks strike for 16th of May 2022.

Di striking lecturers go strike on top dia revitalization moni, dia welfare and di implementation of dia 2009 agreement wit goment.

Ngige say goment go spend 34 billion naiara on top di minimum wage areas moni wey dem no begin pay lecturers for universities and polytechnics.

Wia dis foto come from, Other Wetin we call dis foto, Senator Chris Ngige na former govnor

FG latest action on ASUU Strike

Senator Chris Ngige, wey yarn tori pipo dis wan say universities go get N23.5billion Naira, polytechnics 6billion Naira and the Colleges of Education 4billion Naira.

Nigige also say National Information Technology Development Agency go don begin test di three payment platforms by Thursday.

Dem include di goment Integrated Personnel and Payroll Information System (IPPIS);

Di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) of ASUU;

And di Universities Peculiar Personnel Payroll System (UPPPS) for di non-teaching staff.

Di issue of payment system na one of di major issue between ASUU and di goment.

NITDA bin say UTAS lack integrity test and di minister also tok say di report of di tripartite committee meeting dis weekend

E further explain give say di National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission (NSIWC) don issue dia amendment circulars.

And dat goment don intensify effort to ensure wage adjustment for lectures.

E add say di Prof. Briggs committee don dey hold tok tok wit university unions dem and dia employer, di Federal Ministry of Education.

E further yarn give say afta dia tok tok dem come up wit sometin for goment to see and make decision on.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@fkeyamo

Di National President of ASUP, Dr. Anderson Ezeibe say di union go likely resume work afta di two week strike wey di union go.

Di Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics start dia warning strike on di 16th of May, 2022 to last till on di 30th of May, 2022.

Anderson Ezeibe say di industrial action sake of welfare go last till May thirty dis year.

Ezeibe confam say goment don dey pay dem dia minimum wage arears wey goment owe polytechnic lecturers.

E say wen dem resume, di National Executive Council go meet and review goment response

And also ASUP go look at oda issues dem wey goment neva chook mouth like di revitalisation moni.

E say further notice on di strike go come afta di NEC meeting and dat dia tok tok wit goment since dem go strike don dey yield some positive result.

Wetin Asup dey demand?

Non release of di 15 billion revitalization fund for di sector 11 months afta President Buhari give approval am

Non release of arrears of di new minimum wage for 10 months

Sustained infractions for di implementation of di provisions of di Federal Polytechnics Act wey dem amend for 2019 like di removal of rector Auchi Polytechnic.

Delay for di appointment of rectors e.g Kaduna Polytechnic, Federal Polytechnic Mubi, Federal Polytechnic Offa, and Federal Polytechnic Ekowe

Non Release of Arrears of CONTISS 15 Migration for the Lower Cadre

Fight for renegotiation of conditions of service.

Victimisation of Union Officers for IMT Enugu and Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo wey chop sack.

Wia dis foto come from, Other

Major problem for ASUU Strike

One of di major issue wey di block negotiation between goment delegates and ASUU na di payment platform wey ASUU dey insist say goment must use to take pay dem salary.

Di president of ASUU Victor Emmanuel Osodeke say di National Information and Technology Development Agency (NITDA) wey suppose conduct integrity test on di University Transparency Accountability Solution (UTAS) don abandon even afta dem upgrade di payment platform.

But Minister of Labour and Productvity, Chris Ngige say ASUU dey try prolong di strike by making negotiation impossible.

E explain give say why dem dey insist on UTAS even wen NITDA say e fail integrity test and pipo fit commit fraud on top di platform wey lead to huge moni

" I yarn wit ASUU and NITDA to kontinu the test and see weda dem fit address di lapses and arrive for 100% because na wetin NITDA insists on.

' Dem say dem no go accept 99.9% of vulnerability and integrity test and dat dem no fit take dat kain risk sake of say dem fit hack di payment system"

“ASUU for y now don call off strike becos na wetin dey law took" Ngige explain