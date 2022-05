CBN governor sacked: Tori of sack of central bank govnor, Godwin Emefiele na fake news

Wia dis foto come from, CBN/Instagram

Tori wey say Nigeria president Muhammadu Buhari don sack central bank govnor Godwin Emefiele na lie, na so one ogbonge source for goment confam to BBC.

Di source say president Buhari goment neva make any move to remove di central bank oga.

Di tori of Emefiele sack trend for social media. E start on Twitter.

E don spread like fire sotay social media users don begin search for more informate about di tori.

Di earliest Tweet na by one Twitter user wit di handle @Adek08447120. E post di tweet at 11:14 am on 25 May 2022.

Di tori go viral on Twitter and generate over 12 thousand tweets under two hours - di tin make CBN govnor dey lead Twitter trend for Nigeria.

Several online news sites already don already report di tori as breaking news.

How CBN react

Oga Godwin Emefiele currently dey for Dvos, Switzerland dey attend di World Economic Forum meeting.

Dr Abdulmumin Isa, toktok pesin for CBN tell BBC say di tori of di sack of Emefiele no be new tin to am.

"I no know anything about am. We too just dey see di report online," e tok.

Latest about Godwin Emefiele

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, CBN govnor, Godwin Emefiele

Godwin Emefiele become Governor of CBN for 2014.

Rumour bin come out say e wan contest for president of Nigeria for 2023. In early May, tori come out say one group buy di presidential nomination form of di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) for oga Emefiele.

Oga Emefiele however reject move. For im Twitter e say im dey "humbled by di growing interest of those wey ask am to run for office", but insist say im go use im own money to "buy form" if e decide to run.

Oga Emefiele go file suit against Inec and the Attorney General of di Federation over im presidential ambition.