Roma vs Feyenoord : Mourinho dey lead Giallorossis to anoda final against De club van het volk for Albania

11 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Di first ever edition of di UEFA Europa Conference League go end today wit di final between Roma and Feyenoord.

Di competition wey Uefa just introduce start wit 181 teams wey don dey play since last year until e remain Roma and Feyenoord.

Jose Mourinho go aim to extend im record for European finals wit dis match wey dey happun on Wednesday night.

Di Portuguese don win all four of im finals - two wit Porto and one each wit Inter Milan and Manchester United.

Im go become di first manager to lead four teams to European final.

Roma vs Feyenoord team news

Roma forward Nicolo Zaniolo fit return to di starting line-ip afta e recover from muscular injury.

Eldor Shomurodov however fit no see game afta e drop from di squad wey play Torino on Friday.

Also Bryan Cristante fit take Jordan Veretout position for midfield.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan wey bin dey away fro some time sake of hamstring injury go dey available to play di match.

Genk loanee Cyriel Dessers wey be di Conference League top scorer go start for Feyenoord.

Reiss Nelson wey dey on loan from Arsenal go possibly play beside Dessers.

First-choice goalkeeper Justin Bijlow just dey return from injury but Ofir go take im place again for di final.

Roma vs Feyenoord head to head

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Roma and Feyenoord dey go head to head for di Uefa Europa Conference League.

Di last time dem meet di match end Roma 1 - 1 Feyenoord.

Di two teams do meet two times over di last several seasons.

Out of two previous meetings, Roma win one 1 while di oda one end draw.

So far dis season for di Uefa Europa conference league, Roma don average 2.2 points per game for home matches and Feyenoord 2.6 points per game for away matches.

Coming into dis game, Roma don pick up eight points from di last five games, both home and away.

Di game dey start by 8pm (WET) for Air Albania stadium for Albania.