Senegal: Eleven newborn baby die for hospital fire for Tivaouane

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Visitors for di front of Mame Abdoul Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital, wia 11 babies die

Eleven newborn babies don die for one hospital fire for di western city of Tivaouane for Senegal, di kontri president don tok.

Di fire for Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital bin happen for di maternity department, na so President Macky Sall tweet.

"To dia mamas and dia families, I express my deepest sympathy," Sall follow add Sall, wey dey on state visit to Angola.

Abdoulaye Diouf Sarr, Senegal health minister, tell local media say na short circuit start di fire, according to initial investigation.

Di city mayor, Diop Sy tok say dem dey able to save three babies from di fire.

How di fire happun

According to local media, di Mame Abdou Aziz Sy Dabakh Hospital dey recently new.

Oga Sy tell local tori pipo say di fire spread sharpaly and emergency services plus police still dey di area.

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters Wetin we call dis foto, Senegal President Macky Sall say di fire bin shelle for di maternity department of di hospital

Sarr dey for Geneva for di World Health Assembly, but e tok say e go cut di trip short and return to Senegal quick-quick.

E say one investigation dey go on and e go cut im trip short to return to Senegal immediately.

Di kasala don cause make pipo dey para for social media sake of di state of di kontri healthcare provision.

For di northern town of Linguere for April 2021, one fire for one hospital kill four newborn babies. Di mayor for di town bin tok say na electrical malfunction for di air conditioning unit for di maternity ward cause di mata.

Opposition MP Mamadou Lamine Diallo attack di government, e tweet say: "More babies burn for public hospital… Dis one dey unacceptable".

Di tragedy also follow one national cry-cry sake of one woman wey die for labour, Astou Sokhna, wey die while she dey allege beg for Caesarean during her 20-hour labour wahala.

Her unborn child also die.