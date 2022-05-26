Ekiti governorship election 2022: Candidates tok wetin dia plans be for di state

Security and unemployment dey among di mata wey lead tok tok during di Ekiti state governorship election debate wey BBC Yoruba organise for candidates wey wan contest for govnor office in di state.

Candidates wey dey contest for govnor seat across parties for di state election wey dey come tanda for front of di state pipo to tok about di plans wey dem get for dem if dem win di election.

Youth Progressives Party (YPP) candidate for governor, Debo Ranti Ajayi na im first ginger di tok tok wen im say im get di secret of how Dubai become popular, and Ekiti state go be like Dubai within four years.

E say di thing wey surprise am be say, di current crisis for Ekiti be lack of moni and if anybody say dem go rebuild di city wit only money from Abuja, na lie e add.

"I be di only one wey fit pay di staff of Ekiti State."

For im speech, Segun Oni today from the Social Democratic Party, SDP said the things he had done during his tenure would continue to be about education and health care.

Di only female wey dey among di candidates, Kemi Elebute-Halle of ADP say di party get three steps to take so dem go fit strengthen democratic goment for di pipo

Elebute-Halle say pipo wey bin dey goment bifo no do well, and now be time if dem allow to take over Ekiti state goment.

"On security agenda, we get three principles for security mata. We go provide work for young pipo to reduce di challenge of security, i go provide public awareness programs, and work wit security pipo."

"I don dey take care of pipo wit special needs bifo I contest.

Debo Ajayi add say bifo di end of four years, Google and Microsoft go land for Ekiti state and Ekiti state go be reborn.

Oga Oni say im no fit say im no do well wen im rule, but im fit do more dan dat. Especially for di health care sector.

Wen im go tok, Oluwole Oluyede of ADC political party, say e get knowledge and dey committed to rebuild Ekiti state as health sabi pesin.

Oluyede tok say for health sector, moni dey important and im goment go work wit di private sector to reform Ekiti state health system.

For security mata, e sa if job dey for young pio, greed to steal no go dey. "We go re-establish vigilante, Autonomy go dey for local goments, we go establish state police and provide modern technology for security pipo."

For di same way, for di pipo wit special needs, im government go do wetin dem need for dem, im go invest through borrow scheme wey dey easy , and goment jobs go dey for dem.

Candidates of di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bisi Kolawole, say im own focus be Agriculture, health, women advancement, and economic development be key areas of im goment.

Kolawole say on security mata, e get plan to make sure say vigilantes work wit law enforcement pipo to stop security gbege.

"We don do am bifo, we go do am again if we enter."

Citizens from different parts of di state bin dey invited to attend and to participate for di event.