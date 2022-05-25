Anambra killing: President Buhari tok tough over killing for South East

Wia dis foto come from, Facebok/Muhammadu Buhari

Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari don strongly condemn di killing of innocent pipo for di South-East of di kontri, plus other parts of Nigeria.

For statement, President Buhari refer to di killing of innocent pipo for di area as "wild, barbarous and wanton".

E add am say those wey dey behind di attack, make dem expect di toughest possible response from di security forces.

Dis statement dey come afta some unknown gunmen kill one pregnant woman, Harira Jubril alongside her four children and aslo behead one state lawmaker and im aide for Anambra state..

Di viral video wey trend on social media don cause many Nigeria to para as dem condemn di killing.

Husband of Harira Jubril tell BBC Pidgin say im pregnant wife suppose bin born inside dis week before dis 'evil' pipo snatch her away from am.

Investigation don start- Police

Meanwhile, tok tok pesin for Anambra Police Command DSP Ikenganyia Anthony say investigations dey go on ontop di mata.

"Our investigation don start over dis mata and our plan dey strategic because di aim na for us to get di pipo wey do dis thing." e tok

Anambra state govnor, Professor Charles Soludo wey describe di mata as "barbaric and unacceptable" also promise say dem go find di pipo wey get hand for di killing and deal wit dem to di full extent of di law.

Oda kill-kill wey don happun for South East recently

Just few days ago Unknown gunmen also kill one member of Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye.

Kidnappers bin gbab di lawmaker, wey dey popularly known as "Okey Di Okay" late last week 15th May, 2022.

E happun, along Aguluzigbo Umiona, Aguata LGA, according wetin police confam to BBC Pidgin.

Until im unfortunate kidnap and death, Okoye bin dey represent di Aguata II constituency.

Early May, gunmen kill Private Gloria Mathew, her fiancé Linus Musa Audu (retired), and two oda pipo for Imo state.

Di woman sister Obiageli (not her real name) don explain wetin really happun on dat fateful day for Orlu axis of Imo State, southeast Nigeria.

Obiageli tell BBC say e dey painful to di family say pipo tok say wetin happun to her sister no really happun.

Di woman tok say wetin di family want be say make her sister soul no rest until pipo wey kill am face di wrath of di law.

Authorities don blame a banned separatist group - di Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) for di worsening violence for south-eastern Nigeria.

Di group dey campaign for a breakaway state for di region.