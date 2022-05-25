Why I withdraw from PDP presidential primary, dump party, Peter Obi

Presidential aspirant of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Obi don announce say im don comot from di party.

Di former govnor of Anambra state made make di announcement for letter wey e write give di national chairman of di PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

E say e also send di same letter to di chairman of im Agulu ward two, Anaocha Local goment area of Anambra state.

For di letter titled; 'Resignation from Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Withdrawal From the Presidential Contest', Obi thank im former party.

"Consequently, I by dis letter inform you of my withdrawal from di PDP presidential primaries," e write.

Why Peter Obi resign

Di presidential aspirant for di letter drop hin ay im dey join anoda political party to pursue im ambition.

Oga Peter Obi say im leave di PDP sake of wetin dey play out for di party.

E say "Unfortunately, recent developments within our party make am practically impossible to continue participating and making such constructive contributions.

"My commitment to rescuing Nigeria remain strong even if di road different."

PDP presidential primaries

Di resignation of Peter Obi dey happun three days to di national convention of di party.

PDP fix 28 and 29 May as day for dia presidential primary.

Na 15 aspirants show interest to participate for di primaries before Oga Obi comot - dis mean say na 14 aspirants remain

Di aspirants na; Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Sam Ohabunwa, Aminu Tambuwal, Nyesom Wike, Bala Mohammed and Ayo Fayose.

Odas na; Anyim Pius Ayim, Emmanuel Udom, Dele Momodu, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, among odas.

Peter Obi profile

Peter Obi na politician and businessman.

Im na former govnor of Anambra state for southeast Nigeria. E serve two term between 2008 to 2016.

Oga Obi bin dey All Progressive Grand Alliance (Apga) before e join PDP for 2017.

Im also be sabi pesin for wetin concern economy matter.

For 2019, e come out as vice presidential candidate of Atiku Abubakar. But dis year 2022 e don decide to go for di president position.