Anambra state: Soludo declare curfew - See local goment wey dey affected

Wia dis foto come from, ASGV

Di goment of Anambra state for Southeast Nigeria don impose curfew for di state.

Di govnor Prof Charles Soludo make di announcement for state broadcast wey e do on Wednesday for Awka, di state capital.

Di curfew na dusk to dawn, 6:00pm to 6:00am and e go take effect from Thursday.

Oga Soludo place di curfew for eight local goment areas.

E declare curfew afta incident of di killing of Harira Jubril wey unknown gunmen kill for Anambra state on Sunday. Dem also kill her children.

Di killing cause tension for di kontri wey make attract president Muhammadu Buhari attention.

Govnor Soludo vex say cases of killings still dey happun for di state despite im effort.

Di curfew wey e declare affect "Aguata, Ihiala, Ekwusigo, Nnewi North, Nnewi South, Ogbaru, Orumba North and Orumba South Local Governments.

Oda tin Soludo tok

E also declare ban on di use of motorcycles (okada) and tricycles (keke), and shuttle buses - dem no go work for di listed local goment areas.

Oga Soludo say di ban on "motorcycles, keke and shuttle buses for di LGAs na until further notice", and until di sit-at-Home completely stops.

Oda directive e give include;

Make all youths ensure di implantation of di curfew

Youth get power to seize any motorcycle or tricycle wey default.

Make local vigilantes report defaulters to goment.

Make all motorcycle and bus unions put eye for dia members activities.

Make land owners and communities take charge of dia property.

Goment go collect any land wey criminal dey use.

Make communities dey give weekly security update through dia town unions and traditional rulers.

Latest incidents for Anambra state

Since govnor Soludo take office March Anambra state don suffer several attack from armed men.

Dis na despite say e offer dem amnesty.

E also hold prayer sessions for di state and beg supporters of di Indigenous People of Biafra (Ipob) to end dia sit at home order.

For May, Soludo carry waka go meet di leader of Ipob, Nnamdi Kanu for prison. E beg am to tok to di group supporters to stop di attacks.

Some of di latest incident for Anambra na;

Harira Jubril

Wia dis foto come from, Harira Jubril Wetin we call dis foto, Di woman and four pikin dem wey gunmen kill for Anambra State

Husband of Harira Jubril di woman wey unknown pipo kill alongside her four children for Anambra state on Sunday tell BBC News Pidgin say wetin happun to am na di worst thing wey any pesin go experience for dis life.

Oga Jubril say im pregnant wife suppose bin born inside dis week before dis 'evil' pipo snatch her away from am.

"I don lose everything for dis world, my wife and four children all gone just like dat, dis na di worst thing wey any pesin go experience."

'She suppose graduate dis year and I bin dey look forward to dat day'"She suppose born dis week because her pregnancy don reach 9 months before dis evil pipo snatch dem away."

E say all im four children wey also die from di Sunday attack dey attend school.

"Fatima wey be di eldest na 9 years old followed by her sister Aisha wey be 7, then Hadiza 5 years and Zaituna 2 years old."

Okechukwu Okoye

Wia dis foto come from, Soludo TV

Unknown gunmen don kill one member of Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye.

Kidnappers bin gbab di lawmaker, wey dey popularly known as "Okey Di Okay" late last week 15th May, 2022.

E happun, along Aguluzigbo Umiona, Aguata LGA, according wetin police confam to BBC Pidgin.

Until im unfortunate kidnap and death, Okoye bin dey represent di Aguata II constituency.

Dat na, di same community as di govnor of di state, Prof. Chukwuma Chukwuma Soludo.

Attack on four communities

Anambra state suffer yet anoda round of attack by gunmen wey dey worry di state.

Over di weekend di armed men raid several communities for di state killing plenty pipo.

Diz attacks dey come days afta di killing and beheading of one state lawmaker Okechukwu Okoye.