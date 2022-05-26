Teacher Sade: I dey do teacher work to impact lives

Sade dey teach for Ebenezer African Church Primary School 1, for Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

Her work as she dey ginger children go viral, so she tell BBC Pidgin her tori.

She say na over 20 years she don dey do dis work and her real name na Fauziyah Folashade Adegeye.

Howeva, Mrs Adegeye dey popular pass as Teacher Sade.

“I don dey teach for over 20 years, as di video go viral di tin sweet me o, and I dey happy seriously becos I no expect am.

"No be say na wetin I just begin dey do o, I don dey do video since, dey post video for internet.

“Just be say di school dey holiday and di children I dey do video wit dem dey dia houses, I no fit do video wit dem and I wan post somtin for my Tiktok na im I say make I take out of di old ones I give from my phone na im I post am for night dat day, as I wake up for morning dey see call, dey see text messages, di tin shock me o. I no expect am at all.

“I start dis motivation for my students like over three years ago becos I discover say most of di pupils wey dey my class come from low background and some of dem na House help, some of dem dey consider to drop out of school”.

"E get one boy sef wey sey e wan drip out, e dey sleep for Car wash, e go wake up wash car, dem go give am money im go come school for afternoon e go still go back go wash car, so im say im wan drop out and some of dem like dat.

"So I just tink say if dem drop out e no go pay dem, e no go work, at least if dem go school finish dem go get hope say di future dey bright for dem, na im make I dey motivate dem".

Teacher Sade also yarn her own tori, she tell BBC Pidgin say she sef na school dropout

"As I dey I no get Secondary School Education, na first term for JSS 1 I dropout as pipo I dey live wit no fit send me further, So I go learn Tailor work, na di tailor work wey I dey do, I don get shop get apprentice too wen I come meet my husband, so na my husband come see say di kain work wey im see me dey do too good make I no just remain inside one shop dey do tailor, say I fit go back to school"

How she take become teacher afta she dropout for JSS1

She narrate say her husband start to dey train her for house.

" Wen oda couple dey go outside for date, my husband na teacher im be for me as time go on im see say I don perfect small, e come send me go write WAEC and GCE from di na im I come go out get opportunity to study oda courses but I tell myself say na Education I wan study, I wan be Teacher so dat I go dey closer to children wey get my kain problem wen I bin dey small so I go fit help dem."

"As I dey enta school, I dey dey happy becos I see evriday as anoda opportunity for me to touch lives, to impact knowledge for oda pipo pikin dem"

She tok about her motivation

"No be money dey make me do dis teacher work, If I want money I know oda profession wey I go do wey go give me money, na becos of di lives wey I wan touch na im make I dey do dis teacher work"

"Na big dream for me to be teacher, me wey I dropout of school, wen I dey grow up I no tink say I go go school sef, we wey bin dey hawk Ice Water, Bread and Soap, nothing wey I neva use my head hawk for street, so thinking say I go be Teacher or go school sef, dat one no even dey my dream wen I dey grow up"

Teacher Sade wey don dey teach for over 20 years get some words of advice for pipo wey like to be teacher.