Rochas Okorocha: 'EFCC push my mama down wen dem break enta our house' - Uloma Rochas Nwosu

28 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Rochas Okorocha Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Rochas Okorocha

“Fear catch evribodi, dem dey shoot evriwia, beat pipo anyhow, I no believe dat kain tin fit happun for civilized society, I dey scared, evribodi dey afraid for di senator life.”

Afta Nigeria crime police EFCC break into di home of di APC presidential aspirant senator Rochas Okorocha to arrest am on corruption charges, him daughter wey witness how evritin happun share her experience dat day.

Uloma Rochas Nwosu tell tori pipo say she come di family house to follow im papa go attend di APC presidential screening wey suppose happun dat day before di gbege happun.

“Wetin happun to my papa, no be wetin any daughter go wan see... evribodi dey afraid for di senator life.”

Di EFCC (Economic and Financial Crimes Commission) arrest Rochas Okorocha on Tuesday after dem lay siege for di house for over six hours.

Dem say dem try to serve am court papers and e dey evade dem hence dia action.

How di EFCC arrest happen

Mrs Nwosu tok say around 9am, di senator bin dey prepare to go for di APC screening wen dem see group of men in mufti wit white bus wey dem carri block dia house gate.

Say dem push down di security man and hold am for ground and dem come ask dem wetin dem want.

“Dem say dem come to invite his excellency to EFCC headquarters, Wen we ask dem weda dem carri court order or arrest warrant, dem say no” na so di dauughter of di former state govnor tok.

Sake of di way tins be, dem come invite lawyer to chook mouth for di mata.

According to Nwosu, di officers say na just invitation for discussion, and na so her papa tok say e no be problem but say make dem free am to go for screening.

Wia dis foto come from, Rochas Okorocha Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Uloma tok say di EFCC offcials bin push her mama, Nkechi Okorocha

"Im say once im finish (di screening) im go come honor di invitation from di EFCC”.

But di tok say di EFCC officers no gree, dem tell di lawyer say dem dey under instruction to bring di senator over by any means necessary dat day.

According to Nwosu, she tok say dem give dem one hour thirty minutes grace period, say if di senator no follow dem voluntarily, dem go carri am by "force”.

She say dem bin feel say dat kain tin no fit happun for civilized place especially wen plenti press pipo dey ground.

“Im no resist arrest. Na sake of how dem waka come make us fear say na illegal operation, as you know say im na presidential aspirant and evribodi gas dey careful.

Rochas Okorocha jump bail?

EFCC for statement bin say di serving senator jump administrative bail, but Rochas family say nothing like dat happun.

About weda di senator jump bail, Uloma Nwosu tok say “pesin dey only jump bail wen im run travel out of di kontri, or dey hide, but say di senator dey Nigeria, im dey attend to im office for National Assembly, EFCC still hold im international passport, so im no dey travel much now”.

She say even wen di press pipo ask dem weda dem carri warrant or court order, dem say dem no get.

"Dem collect my mama phone, push am down... we get video proof."

She claim say di EFCC officers carri dia CCTV cameras afta di operation.

"Why dem carri di CCTV cameras if wetin dem come do dey legal?”

According to her, Okorocha get court order, wia court order EFCC to stop to dey harass him and di same court, order di EFCC to pay Okorocha 500 million for case e win against dem, say EFCC no gree obey dat court order.

We neva hear from di senator since den

Wia dis foto come from, Uche Nwosu Facebook Wetin we call dis foto, Uloma Rochas Nwosu

Uloma Rochas Nwosu say till now dem never see nor hear from di senator since di arrest.

For documents wey we see, na true court sama 500 million naira fine order on EFCC to pay Okorocha di moni.

Di court say EFCC violate court order in arrest and detention of Okorocha illegally.

For TV interview wey we monitor on Thursday morning, EFCC tok tok pesin Wilson Uwajerem say nobodi get right to resist arrest, and if pesin resist arrest, di law enforcement officers fit use any means to effect di arrest.

E say “Okorocha suppose collect di blame, if to say im submit to arrest, di mata for no huge like dat”.