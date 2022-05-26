APC Primaries results: Governorship primary winners list

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Imran Muhammad

Di ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) dey conduct dia governorship primaries across Nigeria.

Di primaries hold for 28 out of di 36 states of di federation Wednesday 25 May ahead of di general elections wey go happun for 2023.

Officials of di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) monitor di exercise dem.

Security operatives also send dem to ensure say di primaries go smoothly.

See results from each state

Governor Babajide Sanwoolu of Lagos State, wey wan extend im tenure in office by anoda term win di primary election.

Im be di only APC candidate wey enta di race and im gbab all di delegates votes.

Di govnor don don thank di delegates and di leadership of di APC for di state for chance to continue im goment and context for di upcoming gubernatorial election..

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, emerge as APC governorship candidate for Gombe State.

Like Lagos State, di governor emerge unopposed as e be di only aspirant wey buy di nomination form and wey APC screen.

Governor of Nasarawa State Engr AA Sule don win APC Governorship Primary.

Im clear all 735 votes to beat Dr Fatima Abdullahi, di ex wife of di APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

All di delegates from di 147 wards for di 13 Local goment vote for di incumbent governor to return am as di flag bearer of di party for di 2023 governorship elections for Nasarawa.

Governor of Borno State Prof. Zulum win di APC governorship primary by 1411 Out Of 1411 votes.

Gov Zulum dey seek re-election for a second term in office.

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun on Thursday win di All Progressives Congress' governorship primary wit 1,168 votes to defeat five other aspirants.

Di incumbent govnor contest di election wit five other aspirants: Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade; Biyi Otegbeye; Modele Sarafa-Yusuf; Owodunni Opayemi and Remi Bakare.

Abiodun poll a total of 1,168 votes out of 1,170 delegates accredited votes to defeat other contestants wey score no vote.

Dem void two votes.

Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege don win di Delta State APC governorship primaries with a total 1190 votes.

Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege na di Deputy president for di Nigerian Senate and rep, Delta Central Senatorial District.

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara on Thursday emerge winner of di All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship primary election for di state.

Tonye Cole emerge as APC governorship flag bearer for Rivers state wit 986 votes

Total votes cast be: Michael West 43, Tonye Cole Patrick 986, Bernard Mikko 2, Magnus Abe 1, Sokonte Davies 49, Ojukaye 190.