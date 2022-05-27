Johnny Depp - Amber Heard court case: Juror begin deliberations for defamation trial

48 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Jury deliberations for di high-profile defamation battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard don begin afta six weeks of trial in Virginia.

Mr Depp, 58, sue im ex-wife for $50m (£40m) for an article she write in which she claim say she be abuse victim. Ms Heard, 36, counter-sue am for $100m.

Di jury of seven must come to unanimous decision for a verdict. Dem begin dia deliberations small time afta both sides deliver dia closing arguments.

Benjamin Rottenborn, lawyer for Ms Heard, remind jurors of di text messages between Mr Depp and im friends, telling dem say e wan to visit harm upon im ex-wife.

Meanwhile, Mr Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez, call Ms Heard allegations of abuse "wild, over di top and implausible".

Details of why Johnny Depp dey sue Amber Heard

For a period, everytin be like e dey civil between di former couple.

"Im walk away, she walk away - dat was it," one journalist and author Cooper Lawrence, wey don write extensively on celebrity culture tok am.

Johnny Depp land for one Royal Courts of Justice, Strand on July 24, 2020 for London, England.

But den for December 2018, Heard write for one opinion piece for The Washington Post, describe her experience as a "public figure representing domestic abuse".

"I feel di full force of our culture wrath for women wey speak out," she write. "I get di rare vantage point of seeing, in real time, how institutions protect men dem accuse of abuse."

She no mention her ex-husband or any oda alleged perpetrator by name.

But according to Depp complaint, dis three sentences dey amount to defamation anyway, dey affect im career and dey damage im reputation.

"Di op-ed clear implication say Oga Depp na domestic abuser dey categorically and demonstrably false," di lawyer of di star write for di complaint. "Her allegations… na part of one big lie to generate positive publicity for Ms Heard and advance her career."

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images Wetin we call dis foto, Di two divorce for 2016, just 15 months afta dem marry

Wetin be di koko of di mata?

Depp and Heard start dey date for early 2012, afta dem meet on set of The Rum Diary a few years earlier. By 2015, dem marry.

But just 15 months afta dem make am official, dem say e don over.

Heard file for divorce and restraining order, as she appear for Los Angeles court wit injury for her cheek.

She say her den-husband - 23 years her senior - bin "violently" attack her and throw mobile phone for her face wit "extreme force".

E bin get oda alleged instances of harassment as well - "excessive emotional, verbal and physical abuse", she write for court filings, "angry, hostile, humiliating and threatening assaults".

Depp deny di abuse.

One judge grant Heard temporary restraining order, but hours before one civil trial over di order suppose start, she and di Pirates of di Caribbean star release joint statement say dem don rest di mata.

"Our relationship dey strongly passionate and some times e dey hot, but always we dey bound by love. None of dem make false accusations for financial gain. E no get any intent of physical or emotional harm."

Depp give Heard $7m as part of dia divorce settlement, wey she pledge to donate to di American Civil Liberties Union.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Wetin go happun for court today?

On Friday morning, like most mornings through out di case, Oga Depp arrive for court as hundred of fans dey greet am outside.

Di celebrity trial - wey dem broadcast live every week - don gada intense public interest as both Oga Depp and Ms Heard knack serious accusations of emotional, physical and verbal abuse ontop each oda oda.

Ms Heard and her lawyers don tell di court of Mr Depp wey no dey consistent, wey dey use drug and alcohol and get violent behaviour.

As she take di stand on Thursday, Ms Heard become emotional as she tell jurors of di "harassment, di humiliation, di campaign against me wey dey hapun every single day on social media and now in front of cameras, for dis room".

Oga Depp don offer anoda different picture of dia relationship, e allege say Ms Heard na volatile spouse wey abuse and demean am. On di stand, im tell jurors say im ex-wife dey get di "need" for conflict and violence.

Addressing di court on Friday, im lawyer, Ms Vasquez, remind jurors of dis testimony, e ask dem to "give Oga Depp im life back".

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

"Wetin dey at stake for dis trial na one man good name," Ms Vasquez tok. "Even more than dat, wetin dey at stake for dis trial na a man's life."