Peter Obi joins Labour Party: Di former Anambra state govnor confam im defection for Twitter

Peter Obi wey be former govnor of Anambra State and presidential aspirant under di People's Democratic Party before im dump dem don tok say e don join Labour Party now.

E announce im new political party ontop social media Twitter as e explain why e join di Labour party.

Di Economist tok say since e resign from PDP sake of issues wey no agree wit im person and principles, Im consult widely wit various parties and personalities to ensure say dem no complicate di route to di desired destination.

Di former Anambra State govnor announce im resignation from di main opposition party for Nigeria, PDP on Wednesday,

"For me, di process of achieving our goal dey fundamental as wetin pesin go do afta. Therefore, I don chose road wey I consider to be in line wit our aspirations and my mantra of taking di kontri from consumption to production; and dat na Labour Party wey dey synonymous wit di pipo, workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family" e tok.

Di resignation of Peter Obi from PDP bin happun some days to di national convention of di party.

PDP fix 28 and 29 May as day for dia presidential primary.

Na 15 aspirants show interest to participate for di primaries before Oga Obi comot - dis mean say na 14 aspirants remain

Di aspirants na; Atiku Abubakar, Bukola Saraki, Sam Ohabunwa, Aminu Tambuwal, Nyesom Wike, Bala Mohammed and Ayo Fayose.

Odas na; Anyim Pius Ayim, Emmanuel Udom, Dele Momodu, Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, among odas.

Peter Obi profile

Peter Obi na politician and businessman.

Im na former govnor of Anambra state for southeast Nigeria. E serve two term between 2008 to 2016.

Oga Obi bin dey All Progressive Grand Alliance (Apga) before e join PDP for 2017.

Im also be sabi pesin for wetin concern economy matter.

For 2019, e come out as vice presidential candidate of Atiku Abubakar. But dis year 2022, e don decide to go for di president position.