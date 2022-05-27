Monkeypox disease: Wetin be di virus and how pesin fit catch am? See wetin you need to know

one hour wey don pass

Dem dey investigate cases of monkeypox for European kontries including di UK, di US, Canada and Australia.

For UK, dem don confam 90 cases in recent weeks.

Monkeypox dey caused by di monkeypox virus, a member of di same family of viruses like smallpox, although e no dey as serious and experts say chances of infection dey low.

E dey occur mostly for remote parts of central and west African kontries, near tropical rainforests.

Na two types dey - west African and central African.