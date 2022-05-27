Monkeypox disease: Wetin be di virus and how pesin fit catch am? See wetin you need to know
Dem dey investigate cases of monkeypox for European kontries including di UK, di US, Canada and Australia.
For UK, dem don confam 90 cases in recent weeks.
Monkeypox dey caused by di monkeypox virus, a member of di same family of viruses like smallpox, although e no dey as serious and experts say chances of infection dey low.
E dey occur mostly for remote parts of central and west African kontries, near tropical rainforests.
Na two types dey - west African and central African.
Dis video explainer chook eye inside wetin di virus be, how you fit catch am, and oda tins you need to sabi about am.