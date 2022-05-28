Atiku Abubakar win PDP presidential ticket for 2023 elections

28 May 2022, 23:52 WAT New Informate 10 minutes wey don pass

Former Nigeria Vice President Atiku Abubakar don win di main opposition party of Nigeria, Di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, dia presidential ticket to represent di party for di 2023 elections.

Atiku get 371 votes to defeat di oda aspirants dem and im closest challenger, Govnor of Rivers state, Nyesom Wike wey get 237 votes.

Wetin to know about Atiku

Dis na di sixth time former vice-president Atiku Abubakar dey try im luck to be Nigeria president.

Im come from Adamawa state, Northeast Nigeria.

Atiku na businessman and politician. E contest to be govnor of Adamawa state two times. First, for 1990 and di second time na for 1998 before im become vice presidential candidate for 1999.

For 1993, im contest di presidential position for Social Democratic Party presidential primaries wia im lose to Moshood Abiola and Baba Gana Kingibe.

At 74, Atiku Abubakar still believe say im deserve di opportunity to rule Nigeria.

Of all di aspirants from di PDP, Atiku na di oldest of di candidates and many pipo bin tok say im no get fresh ideas for di kontri.

But Atiku get experience as one of di politicians wey bring PDP come for 1999.

Even though im comot to join di opposition, like prodigal pikin im return to PDP.

During im declaration, Atiku say if im win im go focus on five key areas of unity of Nigeria, security, economy, education and to carry resources and powers give federating units.