Asup strike update: Polytechnic lecturers go resume May 30th - See wetin fit happun next

one hour wey don pass

Di National President of Academic Staff Union of Polytechnic, ASUP, Dr. Anderson Ezeibe say polytechnic lecturers go resume work on Monday May 30.

Oga Anderson tell BBC Pidgin say di resumption na sake of say dia two-week strike don end today.

Mr Ezeibe confam say goment don meet four out of dia demands during di two weeks wey dem dey strike.

Goment don dey pay dem dia minimum wage arrears wey dem owe polytechnic lecturers and dey also act on di provisions of di Federal Polytechnics Act wey dem amend for 2019.

Mr Ezeibe also say di issue of victimisation of some Union Officers wey chop sack don also dey addressed.

On wetin go happun next, e say wen dem resume, di National Executive Council go meet for June to do tok-tok on wetin dey next.

Di Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics bin start dia warning strike on di 16th of May, 2022 to last till on di 30th of May, 2022.

Ezeibe wey announce di strike den say di union lock up di polytechnics to demand dia revitalization funds wey goment promise dem but neva pay shi shi, renegotiate dia condition of service and also di issue of dia minimum wage.

Wia dis foto come from, Twitter/@fkeyamo Wetin we call dis foto, Chris Ngige meet with ASUU and oda university based unions for May

Why ASUP bin go strike?

Di Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics bin go strike sake to press home dia demands wey include issue around non release of di 15 billion revitalization fund for di sector 11 months afta President Muhammadu Buhari give approval.

Odas na:

Non release of arrears of di new minimum wage for 10 months

Sustained infractions for di implementation of di provisions of di Federal Polytechnics Act wey dem amend for 2019 like di removal of rector Auchi Polytechnic.

Delay for di appointment of rectors e.g Kaduna Polytechnic, Federal Polytechnic Mubi, Federal Polytechnic Offa, and Federal Polytechnic Ekowe

Non Release of Arrears of CONTISS 15 Migration for the Lower Cadre

Fight for renegotiation of conditions of service.

Victimisation of Union Officers for IMT Enugu and Rufus Giwa Polytechnic Owo wey chop sack.

Meanwhile, di Academic Staff Union Of Universities, ASUU still dey on strike.

Nigeria Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity Chris Ngige for im meeting wit ASUU and oda university-based unions for May, beg dem to suspend dia strike.

Minister Chris Ngige make di appeal as e yarn tori pipo for Abuja di Nigerian capital on top di lingering strike.

E say goment don begin pay di areas of minimum wage of university and polytechnic lecturers dem across di kontri.

Universities don dey under lock and key since February 14.

Di striking lecturers go strike on top dia revitalization moni, dia welfare and di implementation of dia 2009 agreement wit goment.