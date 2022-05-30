Oluwaseun Opaleke: Meet di 15-year-old nail technician wey dey ginger women wit im work

43 minutes wey don pass

Okpaleke Oluwaseun na well rounded beautician.

For im own words, e fit do anything wey go make woman to dey beautiful.

Im specialise for nails fixing and e yan us di tori of how di journey start.

According to am, di nails e dey do no dey affect im school work even though e dey spend most of im time for shop.

'How I start to dey fix nails'

Oluwaseun tell BBC Pidgin say na im mama ginger am for fixing of nails.

E say, "my mama na hairdresser and nail technician. I dey watch how she dey do am and e spark my love sake of how she dey run am and di kain money she dey make".

Oluwaseun start to dey learn how to dey fix nails from the age of 12 years old with no beta training, just by watching im mama.

Oluwaseun say, "my major motivation to learn dis kain work na di money wey I dey make from inside. I dey make money from fixing nails take pay my school fees".

My plan for dis nail technician work be say as I get dis knowledge, I come add am with barbing salon so e go be unisex.

'I get to proof myself'

When Oluwaseun start to dey work with nails, pipo bin no too sure of im capabilities for im mama shop until e gets show im sef.

E say, "wen I dey start, some pipo go tell me say you dis small boy, dey do nails? I go come tell dem say, at least make I do am make you see."

Oluwaseun add say, "if pesin come my mummy shop come do nails and dem see me and start to dey fear, I dey tell dem say if dem no like di nails, make dem no pay".

"Afta two or three customers wey I fix nails for, na im I build my rep. Dem go even dey hail me say di nails wey I do for dem, e dey last.", na how e claim say e start to get profit from im work.

Oluwaseun add say, "my teachers and my friends no go believe say I sabi do nails, unless dem see am".

Oluwaseun reveal say friends for school dey call am names like "Boygirl, Aunty Seun" because of im work.

But e get way to take cancel haters, "everybody get plan for life, dis na my own make I focus on am"

'Powder nails na im hard me pass but I don grab am'

Oluwaseun specialise for nails and lashes and sabi do powder nails, acrylic, glass nail and any kain design of nails.

E say im customers dey dash am money for im work even afta dem pay im mama for di nails.

"Wen I finish to do dia nails, some customers dey dash me money at once while odds go promise me money", na how Oluwaseun say im customers dey take appreciate im craft.

E say powder nails na di nails wey hard am pass to learn.

"Wen I bin dey learn to do powder nails, e hard me well as I dey waste di tin but I still grab am."

Now, powder nails na im be im favourite to do as e fit last for hand reach one month sef.

'All my brothers dey do am'

Oluwaseun reveal say all im brothers sabi fix nails and dem go decide whether na to make am dia business.

But im don make up im mind say e go dey part of im work, e tok dis one even as e dey hail im mama, wey teach am nails ova di way she dey do her own nails.

Anode ginger way im get na di joy im customers dey feel afta im fix dia nails.

E say, "Wen I finish customer nails and dem like am, I dey feel very happy say I sabi dis work. Cos na small by small I take master wetin I know."

Im reveal say sometimes e dey use im sisters, brothers and even customers nails take practice until im perfect am.

Afta all, "nothing wey woman fit do, wey man no fit do".