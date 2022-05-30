Methodist church Prelate Samuel Kanu kidnapped: Police say dem don launch manhunt to rescue di clerics gunmen abduct for Abia state

57 minutes wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Methodist Church of Nigeria

Some armed men kidnap di head of di Methodist Church for Nigeria, Samuel Kanu, on Sunday for Abia state, south-east Nigeria, alongside two oda clerics.

Police for di state say dem don launch manhunt to rescue di priests.

For Nigeria, di Methodist Church na one of di established evangelical churches.

Separatist groups don dey active for di south-east region wia dem don dey agitate for a breakaway state from Nigeria.

Wetin we know

Di Police Public Relations Officer for di state, Geoffrey Ogbonna, confam give local tori pipo Channels on Sunday for Umuahia, di state capital say dem abduct di clergyman alongside two odas - Di Bishop of Methodist Church, Owerri Diocese, and di prelate chaplain.

Ogbonna explain say dem kidnap dem at about 2pm on dia way from one church event for Okigwe (Imo State) to Isuochi for Umu Nneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

Di command tok-tok pesin describe di abduction of di clergymen as unfortunate but give assurance say police don already dey make efforts to ensure dia safe return.

Im also appeal to pipo of di state to provide di police wit any useful informate wey fit lead to di release of di prelate and di two odas, plus di arrest of di kidnappers.

"We don mobilise all di tactical teams to make sure say we rescue dem and for possible arrest of di hoodlums," Ogbonna tok.

Recently, some armed men kill one member of Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye.

Kidnappers bin gbab di lawmaker, wey dey popularly known as "Okey Di Okay" on di 15th May, 2022.

E happun, along Aguluzigbo Umiona, Aguata LGA, according wetin police confam to BBC Pidgin.

Until im unfortunate kidnap and death, Okoye bin dey represent di Aguata II constituency.

Wia dis foto come from, Audu M Linus and Gloria Matthew Wetin we call dis foto, Audu M Linus (retired) and Private (Pte)Gloria Matthew wey armed men kidnap and kill

Di recent kidnapping and killing for di South East don raise concerns across di kontri.

Early for May, gunmen kill Private Gloria Mathew, her fiancé Linus Musa Audu (retired), and two oda pipo for Imo state.

Di woman sister Obiageli (not her real name) don explain wetin really happun on dat fateful day for Orlu axis of Imo State, southeast Nigeria.

Obiageli tell BBC say e dey painful to di family say pipo tok say wetin happun to her sister no really happun.