Peter Obi Labour Party ticket: Pat Utomi quit for Obi to win

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Peter Obi

Peter Obi don become presidential candidate of Labour Party of Nigeria for di 2023 elections.

Obi emerge unopposed for di party national convention for Asaba, Delta State capital.

Peter Obi, Pat Utomi and Olufolahan Emmanuel-Tella contest for di presidential position for Labour party.

So how di former Anambra state govnor Peter Obi emerge? Na wetin you wan read so.

How Peter Obi win Labour Party ticket

Professor Pat Utomi step down for Obi as di convention start.

"We must give Obi di opportunity to govern dis country." Utomi, di political economist tok.

Peter Obi wey bin contest for di presidency seat under di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

E withdraw from di race and also resign im membership of di PDP just days to di presidential primaries.

Wia dis foto come from, Labour Party

Di former govnor later announce say im don join Labour Party.

"For me, di process of achieving our goal dey fundamental as wetin pesin go do afta.

"Therefore, I don chose road wey I consider to be in line wit our aspirations.

"And my mantra of taking di kontri from consumption to production;

"...and dat na Labour Party wey dey synonymous wit di pipo...

"... workers, development, production, securing and uniting Nigerians as one family" Peter Obi tok.

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Labour Party go fit struggle wit PDP and APC?

E neva clear if Labour Party na di third force wey some political oga dem dey ginger four.

For late 2021 some ogbonge politicians for Nigeria form di National Consultative Front , NCFront.

Prof Pat Utomi follow di group.

Dia plan na to adopt one political party as dia mega party for '3rd Force' ahead of di 2023 elections.

As tins dey now di governing All Progressives Congress and di main opposition Peoples Democratic Party still dey kampe.

Peter Obi profile

Wia dis foto come from, AFP

Peter Obi na politician and businessman.

Im na former govnor of Anambra state for southeast Nigeria.

E serve two term between 2008 to 2016. Peter Obi serve as govnor for APGA

Oga Obi bin dey All Progressive Grand Alliance (Apga) before e join PDP for 2017.

Im also be sabi pesin for wetin concern economy matter.

Obi, contest as vice president under PDP.

For 2019, e come out as vice presidential candidate of Atiku Abubakar.

But dis year 2022 e don decide to go for di president position under a new party Labour Party.