Cardinal Peter Okpaleke, Richard Kuuia Baawobr profile

Peter Okpaleke (left), Richard Kuuia Baawobr (right)

Pope Francis don promote two African priests to Cardinals of di Catholic Church.

Dis promotion mean say dem dey ranked among di most senior officials for di institution.

Di two wey di Pope promote na Bishop Peter Okpaleke from Ekwulobia for south-east Nigeria.

And Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr from Wa for northern Ghana.

Dem dey amongst di list of 21 men wey Pope Francis announce to get promotion.

Na August dem go do di officially ceremony.

Di College of Cardinals currently consists of 208 Cardinals, of which 117 na electors and 91 na non-electors.

By 27 August, di number go grow to 229 Cardinals, of whom 131 go be electors.

Cardinal electors wey dey under 80 go dey allowed to enter a conclave to elect di next pope afta Francis dies or retires.

Who be Bishop Peter Okpaleke?

Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke

Bishop Peter Ebere Okpaleke, na Nigerian wey come from di south east part of di kontri.

Dem born am, March 1, 1963, na Pope Benedict XVI first appoint am as Bishop of Ahiara Diocese on 7 December 2012.

Dem later ordain am as Bishop on May 2013.

Peter Okpaleke resign as Bishop of Ahiara on 19 February 2018.

Two years afta on March 5, 2020, Pope Francis appoint Bishop Okpaleke go di newly created Diocese of Ekwulobia.

Na diocese for Anambra State wey bin dey under Awka Diocese.

Ekwulobia na town for south eastern Nigeria. Na one of di largest city for Anambra State afta Awka, Onitsha, and Nnewi.

Na for Saint Joseph's Catholic Cathedral, Ekwulobia dem install Right Reverend Okpaleke as Bishop.

And na di Archbishop of Onitsha, Valerian Okeke bin preside ova di Installation Mass.

Who be Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr?

Wia dis foto come from, Catholic Diocese of Wa/ Facebook

Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr from Ghana, dem born am for 21 Jun 1959.

Di 62 year old na di Bishop of Wa for northern Ghana.

Na six years ago Bishop Richard become Bishop of Wa for 17 February 2016.

Dat same year dem ordain am as Bishop of Wa for May 2016.

Meanwhile im don be priest since 1987.

See di names of all 21 new cardinals appointed by Pope Francis:

Pope Francis

Archbishop Arthur Roche - Prefect of the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments

Archbishop Lazzaro You Heung sik - Prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy

Archbishop Fernando Vérgez Alzaga, L.C. - President of the Pontifical Commission for Vatican City State and President of the Governorate for Vatican City State

Archbishop Jean-Marc Aveline - Metropolitan Archbishop of Marseille (France)

Bishop Peter Okpaleke - Bishop of Ekwulobia (Nigeria)

Archbishop Leonardo Ulrich Steiner, O.F.M. - Metropolitan Archbishop of Manaus (Brazil)

Archbishop Filipe Neri António Sebastião di Rosário Ferrão - Archbishop of Goa and Damão (India)

Bishop Robert Walter McElroy - Bishop of San Diego (U.S.A)

Archbishop Virgilio Do Carmo Da Silva, S.D.B. - Archbishop of Dili (East Timor)

Bishop Oscar Cantoni - Bishop of Como (Italy)

Archbishop Anthony Poola - Archbishop di Hyderabad (India).

Archbishop Paulo Cezar Costa - Metropolitan Archbishop of Brasília (Brazil)

Bishop Richard Kuuia Baawobr, M. Africa - Bishop of Wa (Ghana)

Archbishop William Goh Seng Chye - Archbishop of Singapore (Singapore)

Archbishop Adalberto Martínez Flores - Metropolitan Archbishop of Asunción (Paraguay)

Archbishop Giorgio Marengo, I.M.C. - Apostolic Prefect of Ulaanbaatar (Mongolia)

Archbishop Jorge Enrique Jiménez Carvajal - Archbishop Emeritus of Cartagena (Colombia)

Bishop Lucas Van Looy, S.D.B. - Bishop Emeritus of Gent (Belgium)

Archbishop Arrigo Miglio - Archbishop Emeritus of Cagliari (Italy)

Fr. Gianfranco Ghirlanda, S.J. - Professor di Theology

Msgr. Fortunato Frezza - Canon of Saint Peter's Basilica

Eight of di newly named Cardinals from Europe, six from Asia, two from Africa.