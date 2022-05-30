PDP primaries winner: Nyesom Wike speak on Atiku win

Wia dis foto come from, RVGH

Nyesom Wike don react to im loss for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential primary on Saturday.

Atiku Abubakar emerge presidential candidate PDP for 2023 general election.

Wike obtain 237 delegate votes behind Atiku wey get 371 votes during Nigeria main opposition party special convention on May 28.

Di Rivers State Govnor describe di outcome of di primaries "di will of God".

He accuse some govnors from Southern Nigeria for betraying dia agreement.

Im tok dis one to di crowd of PDP supporters wey come welcome am wen im return to Port Harcourt on Monday.

E beg dem make dem no worry about di outcome of election.

"Shame to those wey sell out dia own. I neva see some tin like dis before.

"No wonder we no fit get development. See how dia region gang up. Den, your own region cannot gang up.

"Una become tool wey dem use against di interest of una pipo and una tink say una don win.

"Na una lose," Wike tok.

'I for scatter di convention'

Wia dis foto come from, RVGH

Di govnor say im notice some kain wuru-wuru wey happun on di day of di convention.

E make reference to wen Sokoto state govnor Aminu Tambuwal announce to step down for Atiku, wey eventually win di primary.

Di Rivers State Chief Executive say di committee for no allow oga Tambuwal to tok again afta e don make im first speech.

"As e make im speech dem no suppose allow am to come tok again. But dem allow am.

"Na dat time e go make di announcement say e dey step down.

"I bin wan go dat stage go flatten di place. And e for just mark di end of di convention.

"Dem for allow me too to tok my own. But dat one don go."

'Outcome good for Rivers state'

Wia dis foto come from, RSG

Govnor Wike say im don prove point say nobody fit carry Rivers state play for Nigeria politics.

"To win election for Nigeria you need Lagos, Kano and Rivers," Wike tok.

"I want thank our dear leaders and our pipo and di entire Nigerians for di support dem give us. As far as e concern me, nothing dey for us to worry about."

Oga Nyesom Wike say im dey ready to work wit PDP to win 2023 election if dem need im help.

PDP Presidential Primaries results

Former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar get 371 votes.

Govnor of Rivers state Nyesom Wike record 237 votes

Former Senate President, Bukola Saraki pull 70 votes

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Emmanuel Udom score 38 votes

Bauchi State Govnor, Bala Mohammed get 20 votes

Former Senate President/SSG, Pius Anyim collect 14 votes

Tambuwal step down from PDP presidential race for Atiku

Pharmacist, Sam Ohabunwa take 1 vote

Female aspirant, Olivia Tariela take 1 vote

Publisher, Dele Momodu score 0

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose score 0

Lawyer, Charles Okwudili get 0

Wia dis foto come from, Atiku Abubakar Wetin we call dis foto, Earlier on Monday, Atiku Abubakar visit Gov. Nyseom Wike for im Abuja domot.

PDP Presidential Primary 2022 analysis

Few days earlier, a strong aspirant and former governor of Anambra state, Peter Obi resign from di party on Wednesday.

Then on di morning of di presidential primaries, anoda aspirant Mohammad Hayat-Deen withdraw from di race.

Hayat-Deen drop dis one for letter wey im address to di PDP chairman, Iyiochia Ayu on May 27, 2022.

Oga Hayat-deen tok say di exercise dey obscenely monetized", and e go against im personal principles, among oda reasons.

Di party say dem don ready kampe to successfully do dia special convention and elect a presidential candidate.

PDP Governorship primaries election winners list

Di move meet di June 3 deadline wey INEC first give for all parties in di kontri to submit di names of dia candidates.

I7 aspirants bin start di journey to run for di highest office for Nigeria but a few of dem no make am pass di screening stage.

Na only 15 aspirants qualify to run for di platform of di party, but Peter Obi resign im PDP membership, leaving just 14.

According to di PDP tok-tok pesin, Debo Olugunagba say di party dey use indirect primaries to pick di party presidential flag bearer.

And dat na only elected delegates wey be one pesin per local goment plus di three ad hoc delegates from di ward congresses go vote.