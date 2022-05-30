Methodist Prelate: Gunmen free Samuel Kanu - Police

one hour wey don pass

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

Kidnappers don free Methodist church Prelate, Samuel Kanu. Police don confam.

Abia State police command PRO say na on Monday evening dem free di priest.

But SP Geoffrey Ogbonna no give further details of how di clergy man regain freedom.

Na for weekend kidnappers seize di head of di kontri Methodist Church.

Dem bin abduct two oda priests wey dey with am on dia way back from a church event inside di southeast Nigerian state.

Police say those wey dem kidnap wit am also don dey released.

Di two odas na di Bishop of Methodist Church, Owerri Diocese, and di prelate chaplain.

Prelate, Methodist church Nigeria kidnap - How e happun

Dem kidnap dem on Sunday at about 2pm on dia way from one church event for Okigwe (Imo State) to Isuochi for Umu Nneochi Local Government Area of Abia State.

Di command tok-tok pesin describe di abduction of di clergymen as unfortunate but give assurance say police don already dey make efforts to ensure dia safe return.

Im also appeal to pipo of di state to provide di police wit any useful informate wey fit lead to di release of di prelate and di two odas, plus di arrest of di kidnappers.

"We don mobilise all di tactical teams to make sure say we rescue dem and for possible arrest of di hoodlums," Ogbonna tok.

Wia dis foto come from, METHODIST CHURCH OF NIGERIA

Kidnapping for southeast Nigeria

Recently, some armed men kill one member of Anambra State House of Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye.

Kidnappers bin gbab di lawmaker, wey dey popularly known as "Okey Di Okay" on di 15th May, 2022.

E happun, along Aguluzigbo Umiona, Aguata LGA, according wetin police confam to BBC Pidgin.

Until im unfortunate kidnap and death, Okoye bin dey represent di Aguata II constituency.

Di recent kidnapping and killing for di South East don raise concerns across di kontri.

Early for May, gunmen kill Private Gloria Mathew, her fiancé Linus Musa Audu (retired), and two oda pipo for Imo state.

Di woman sister Obiageli (not her real name) don explain wetin really happun on dat fateful day for Orlu axis of Imo State, southeast Nigeria.

Obiageli tell BBC say e dey painful to di family say pipo tok say wetin happun to her sister no really happun.

Di woman tok say wetin di family want be say make her sister soul no rest until pipo wey kill am face di wrath of di law.

Kidnapping in Nigeria

One of di most fearful threats for families inside Nigeria nowadays na di frequent kidnapping of pipo, including schoolchildren from dia classrooms and boarding houses.

More than 1,000 students don dey kidnapped from dia schools since December 2020, many only released afta aft payment of randsom wey cost upto thousands of dollars.

Some of di kidnappers dey commonly referred to as "bandits" in Nigeria.

Dis ones dey raid villages, kidnap civilians and burn down houses.

Attacks by bandits don force thousands of pipo to even flee dia homes and seek shelter in oda parts of di kontri.

From north to south to west, east to north na thousands of pipo lives don lost across Nigeria sake of kidnappings since 2012.

And attacks still dey go on. Hundreds of schools up north don dey closed following abductions at schools inside Zamfara and Niger state, wia children dem sieze as young as three years old.

By every indication, Nigeria lucrative kidnapping industry dey boom - e dey expanding into previously safe areas.

And di mata don dey look like say e dey beyond di control of di kontri military and security forces.