Di total ban on commercial motorcycles popularly known as okada for six LGAs of Lagos state southwest Nigeria go start June 1 2022.

Di six local goment wey goment put di total ban na Eti-Osa, Apapa, Surulere, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island and Ikeja di state capital.

Govnor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announce di ban few weeks ago and direct di state security teams to enforce di ban once e come into effect.

Di govnor for meeting wit security teams say di total ban na first phase of dia plan to ban okada for di state.

Why goment ban Okada

Over di years, some okada riders don involve in kasala with residents and motorists in Lagos.

Deme don accuse some Okada riders say dem dey rob pipo wit dia bikes, dem accuse some of rough riding on highways and say dem dey cause plenti accidents and deaths.

Dis na part of why goment bin put restrictions on Okada for di state for February 2020, but some still continue to dey bone di order and still dey ride for restricted areas until di latest ban.

Govnor Sanwo-Olu say di ban follow di masterplan of di state and go helep stop plenti cases of accident and crime related activities wey pipo dey use Okada do for di state.

Di latest ban come afta one incident happun for Lekki axis of di state wey lead to di killing and burning of one Mr David Umahi allegedly by okada men.

Police arrest at least seven pesins ontop di killing of di man wey be music engineer.

How Lagos wan enforce Okada ban

During di announcement of di total ban on Okada, di govnor direct di security teams to arrest any Okada wey dem find for di banned areas.

Lagos police tok-tok pesin for statement also tok say dem go begin arrest passengers wey Okada pipo carri as dem too get case to ansa unto why dem dey ontop Okada for banned route.

Since di announcement, police begin sting operations and capture 115 bikes for Lekki axis.

Dem also seize at least anoda 400 bikes during raids for oda locations.

Since goment announce di first ban, Okada men and security teams don clash plenti times especially wen police go to enforce di ban order.

Wetin be di alternative to Okada?

Afta goment announce restrictions on wia okada fit ply for Lagos for February 2022, dem announce say dem dey introduce more BRT buses.

Dem also introduce mini buses wey go dey ply di routes wey goment remove bikes from.

Di goment also say dem don start advocacy to ensure say di pipo know wetin dey happun and how e go affect dem and di way out.

Goment also say dem don put in place new boats for Lagos waters to ease transportation matter.

Arewa community for Lagos react

Within dis period, di joinbodi of pipo from di Arewa community for Lagos direct dia members to obey di state goment directive to ban okada for some areas in di state. Arewa pipo na pipo from di northern part of Nigeria.

Dia members dey spread across Nigeria. Plenti members of di members be okada riders for lagos and di ban dey affect dem.

Afta dia meeting on May 22, dem release nine points agreement say dem go support di goment order to ban okada and oda goment policy wey include how to improve security for di state.

“Di ban on okada no be new law for di state, e don dey exist since ten years, we don resolve say all our members go comply by di law, sake of say dem be law abiding citizens.” Na wetin dem write for statement.

Dem also condemn activities of pipo wey dem refer to as ‘foreigners’ wey dey come from oda kontris dey cause kasala and commit crime in di name of genuine bike riders.

Okada over di years bin dey make transportation easy for Lagos pipo especially sake of di heavy traffic jam wey di city dey witness daily.

But wit dis total ban for some areas, who know how di pipo go fit handle dia transportation mata.

Ahead of di 1st of June, police for Lagos enter street on May 31, to do ‘show of force parade’ to show how dem dey prepare to enforce di ban.