Kunle Adeyanju: Nigerian man wey ride bike from London to Lagos tok wetin im eye see and how e do am

Dem no support media player for your device

Kunle Adeyanju: Nigerian man wey ride bike from London to Lagos tok wetin im eye see and how e do am

29 minutes wey don pass

"Di Sahara desert no be place where human being suppose dey. Dat place dey unfriendly. Dat place be say e wan kill pesin.

Dis na wetin Kunle Adeyanju tell BBC Pidgin as im dey describe di most difficult route for im journey from London to Lagos.