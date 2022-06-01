Kunle Adeyanju: Nigerian man wey ride bike from London to Lagos tok wetin im eye see and how e do am
Kunle Adeyanju: Nigerian man wey ride bike from London to Lagos tok wetin im eye see and how e do am
"Di Sahara desert no be place where human being suppose dey. Dat place dey unfriendly. Dat place be say e wan kill pesin.
Dis na wetin Kunle Adeyanju tell BBC Pidgin as im dey describe di most difficult route for im journey from London to Lagos.
Adeyanju wey travel to 14 kontris during im trip tok say crossing di Sahara Desert na di most difficult part of im journey.