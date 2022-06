No confidence vote on Boris Johnson - Wetin you need to know as MPs dey reason to replace UK prime minister

Wia dis foto come from, Reuters

Conservative MPs dey reason weda dem wan replace Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Dem go hold one vote between 18:00 and 20:00 BST on Monday, and dem go announce di result shortly afta.

Why di vote dey happen?

Some Conservative MPs don drop letters to call for Oga Johnson to resign.

Pressure on di prime minister don grow afta publication of details of Downing Street parties wey break Covid rules.

One report, by senior civil servant Sue Gray, say many of di gatherings "no suppose dey allowed".

Wetin be no confidence vote?

One attempt by Conservative MPs to remove dia leader dey known as vote of confidence.

For one vote to hold, at least 15% of Conservative MPs need to to write letter say dey no longer support dia leader. At di moment dis dey work out as 54 MPs (out of 359).

Dem send dia letters to Sir Graham Brady, di chairman of one group wey dem dey call di 1922 Committee, wey represents dem.

On Monday, e say no enough letters dey for vote to shelle.

How no confidence vote dey work?

To win, Oga Johnson need more Tory MPs to vote for am to continue, rather dan to dey replaced.

So, if every Conservative MP take part, Oga Johnson need 180 votes (half im MPs, plus one).

Tory MPs no go need to tok how dem vote, but some go choose to do so.

Wetin go hapun if Oga Johnson win?

If e win, Oga Johnson fit continue as Conservative Party leader and prime minister.

Under current rules, Tory MPs no go dey allowed to hold anoda no confidence vote for one year.

However, e bin get tok-tok say some fit try to change di rules, to hold anoda vote soon. Wen dem ask Oga Brady about am, e say "technically, e dey possible".

E also dey possible say if Oga Johnson win by only few votes, dem fit tell am to tink twice about weda e get enough support to kontinu.

Previous Tory leadership challenges

Theresa May : For one vote over her Brexit policy, Mrs May bin survive one confidence vote wit majority of 83 for December 2018. Despite say she win, she resign as PM six months later

: For one vote over her Brexit policy, Mrs May bin survive one confidence vote wit majority of 83 for December 2018. Despite say she win, she resign as PM six months later Iain Duncan Smith: Afta months of tot-tok, di Tory leader narrowly loose one confidence vote for October 2003and resign

Afta months of tot-tok, di Tory leader narrowly loose one confidence vote for October 2003and resign John Major: E Trigger one contest for 1995 sake of e resign as leader of di Tory party. (though not as prime minister) for middle of disagreements inside di party over Europe. Oga Major beat im challenger John Redwood, but bin go on to loose di 1997 election

E Trigger one contest for 1995 sake of e resign as leader of di Tory party. (though not as prime minister) for middle of disagreements inside di party over Europe. Oga Major beat im challenger John Redwood, but bin go on to loose di 1997 election Margaret Thatcher: She bin Resign as PM for 1990 afta she no win outright victory for party leadership. She beat Michael Heseltine by 204 votes to 152, but dey advised to stand down

Wetin go hapun if Oga Johnson loose?

If Oga Johnson loose e go need to resign.

Di timetable for di election of new Conservative leader go dey set by di 1922 Committee.

Di winner go also become prime minister.

Dis wan mean say new PM fit dey chosen without general election. Di reason be bicos UK voters elect one party to govern, not individual.

How leadership contest fit work?

In order to stand for leadership contest, candidates need di support of eight oda Tory MPs.

If more dan two candidates stand, Tory MPs go hold several of votes until only two remain.

for di first round, candidates need to get 5% of di votes to stay in di running (18 MPs)

for di second round, dem must get 10% (36 MPs)

for di rounds wey follow, di candidate wit di least votes dey comot

Wen two MPs remain, Conservative Party members around di kontri - no be just MPs - go vote for di winner.