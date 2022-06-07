Owo church attack. Survivor describe attackers as e manage to escape wit im children

One of di survivors of Owo church attack don describe how im and family take escape di attack wey happun for St Francis church in Owo, Ondo state on Sunday.

At least 22 pipo die for di attack wey happun on 5 June 2022 wia some gunmen enta di church begin shoot guns and explosives at worshippers during church service.

Mr Ejelonu tell BBC Pidgin say im see di attackers wen dem enta di church and im manage to hide under one of di chairs.

"I see one of dem wear face cap, dem no tok anything, dem just dey shoot at us.

"I manage to hide under di chair. Dem dey throway dynamite everywhere upandan, dey shoot gun and one of di bullets touch me for hand but e no penetrate.”.

"Dem no dress like pesin wey come Sunday service". Oga Ejelonu say one of dem wear jeans wit red top

Oga Ejelonu also say im children dey very fast to escape from inside di church before di gunmen enta.

National Emergency Management Agency head of operations for Ondo State, Olarenwaju Qadiri say di Church reverned tell am say na about 200 pipo bin dey di church dat day.

Some pipo bin don dey comot from di church before di attack happun.

Di National Emergency Management Agency confam give BBC say 22 pipo die for di attack and 50 pipo injure.

Police tok wetin preliminary investigation show

Di state police command for dia preliminary investigation reveal say, "di assailants approach di church during service come begin shoot from outside di church while odas wey reach four in number shoot directly into di church".

Odunlami Funmilayo wey be di state tok-tok pesin add say: "di state police commissioner don order immediate deployment of armed and specialised policemen to di area to restore normalcy and fortify di entire community."