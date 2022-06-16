Ekiti govnorrship election 2022: Top candidates wey dey eye di state top seat

Di govnorship election for Ekiti state South west Nigeria go hold on 18 June,2022.

Anybody wey emerge for di election go become di 8th govnor of di state since Nigeria return to democracy for 1999.

Di state na one of di few odas wia di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dey do staggered election - dis na election wey no follow for di general election.

Since di return to civilian rule, record show say no party don dey for goment back to back for Ekiti. Dis na because di state no dey experience political continuity.

Belief be say voters for di state dey involve for di process well well and dat na why e dey easy for dem to change goment wey dem no like.

Becos of dis, every govnorship election for Ekiti since 1999 don produce different winners from different political parties.

Unlike oda elections for Ekiti state, dis year own go different becos no be di two main parties for Nigeria - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) get candidates wey pipo dey tok about - oda parties da candidates too dey di race.

In short, di election no go be two horse race.

Di emergence of Dr Wole Oluyede of di African Democratic Congress (ADC), former Governor Segun Oni of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Chief Reuben Famuyibo of Accord don expand di contest.

However, na sixteen parties dey contest dis election but sake of how pipo fit vote based on popularity and oda factors we go reduce di number of di main contenders to four.

Di four na; Biodun Oyebanji, Debo Ajayi, Bisi Kolawole and former govnor Segun Oni.

Ekiti Governorship Candidates BIODUN ABAYOMI OYEBANJI APC Profession: Public servant

Age: 55 years old

Biodun Abayomi Oyebanji come from Ikogosi-Ekiti for Ekiti.

Im don serve as Special Assistant (Parliament Affairs) to di Governor of Ekiti State from 8th June 1999-2000 and August 1, 2000 to September 2001.

Im also serve as Chief of Staff to Governor of Ekiti State between September 2001 to May 29, 2003.

Oyebanji work as Commissioner, Ministry of Budget, Economic Planning and Service Delivery, Ekiti State from January 10, 2013 to October 16 2014, and also Secretary, Ekiti State Goment 16th October 2018 till December 7, 2021. BISI KOLAWOLE PDP Profession: Public servant

Age:64

Kolawole serve as PDP Chairman for Ekiti State before ime resign for September 2021 to contest di governorship election.

During di administration of former Governor Ayo Fayose, im serve as commissioner of environment between 2015 and 2018.

Im represent Efon constituency for di state house of assembly between 2007 and 2011.

Im come from Efon Alaaye town for Ekiti State. . OLUSEGUN ONI SDP Profession: Former Governor Ekiti

Age: 67 years old

Olusegun Oni bin be di Governor of Ekiti State between May 29, 2007 and October 14, 2010.

For Ekiti State politics, Oni na foundation member of United Nigeria, Congress Party (UNCP) wia im play supportive role as party loyalist.

For 2014 im defect from PDP come join di opposition party All Progressive Congress, APC wey bin just form. For 2019, di APC for Ifaki-Ekiti ward two, Ido/Osi local goment suspend am ova allegations of anti-party activities wey dem sama for im head, im later leave di APC for PDP. For February 2022, im leave di PDP for SDP afta im lose di primaries. ADEBOWALE RANTI AJAYI YPP Profession: Public servant

Age: 62 years old

Adebowale Ranti Ajayi na native of Emure Ekiti wey dey di South Senatorial District of di state.

Na im be di first Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning but before den, im serve as di Commissioner for Trade, Investment and Innovation for Dr Kayode Fayemi goment.

Factors wey wey fit determine pipo choice

Though APC na di ruling party for di state, e no sure say dem fit retain power.

Development for Ekiti state dey slow - dis fit be sake of continuous change of goment.

Some of di issues wey opposition parties dey use campaign against di ruling party na mata wey concern;

Welfare of workers

Pensioners

Security

Job creation for young pipo

human capital development

Investment drive

Economic growth

Social programmes

Polling units for Ekiti state

According to di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec), Ekiti state get 988,923 registered voters but na 734,746 pipo don collect dia voters' card as at May, 2022.

Di state get 177 registration areas, 22,244 polling units and for 16 Local goment areas.