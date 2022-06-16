Ekiti govnorrship election 2022: Top candidates wey dey eye di state top seat
- Victor Ezeama
- Broadcast Journalist
Di govnorship election for Ekiti state South west Nigeria go hold on 18 June,2022.
Anybody wey emerge for di election go become di 8th govnor of di state since Nigeria return to democracy for 1999.
Di state na one of di few odas wia di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) dey do staggered election - dis na election wey no follow for di general election.
Since di return to civilian rule, record show say no party don dey for goment back to back for Ekiti. Dis na because di state no dey experience political continuity.
Belief be say voters for di state dey involve for di process well well and dat na why e dey easy for dem to change goment wey dem no like.
Becos of dis, every govnorship election for Ekiti since 1999 don produce different winners from different political parties.
Candidates for Ekiti govnorship election
Unlike oda elections for Ekiti state, dis year own go different becos no be di two main parties for Nigeria - Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and All Progressives Congress (APC) get candidates wey pipo dey tok about - oda parties da candidates too dey di race.
In short, di election no go be two horse race.
Di emergence of Dr Wole Oluyede of di African Democratic Congress (ADC), former Governor Segun Oni of Social Democratic Party (SDP) and Chief Reuben Famuyibo of Accord don expand di contest.
However, na sixteen parties dey contest dis election but sake of how pipo fit vote based on popularity and oda factors we go reduce di number of di main contenders to four.
Di four na; Biodun Oyebanji, Debo Ajayi, Bisi Kolawole and former govnor Segun Oni.
Factors wey wey fit determine pipo choice
Though APC na di ruling party for di state, e no sure say dem fit retain power.
Development for Ekiti state dey slow - dis fit be sake of continuous change of goment.
Some of di issues wey opposition parties dey use campaign against di ruling party na mata wey concern;
- Welfare of workers
- Pensioners
- Security
- Job creation for young pipo
- human capital development
- Investment drive
- Economic growth
- Social programmes
Polling units for Ekiti state
According to di Independent National Electoral Commission (Inec), Ekiti state get 988,923 registered voters but na 734,746 pipo don collect dia voters' card as at May, 2022.
Di state get 177 registration areas, 22,244 polling units and for 16 Local goment areas.