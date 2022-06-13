UK asylum seekers: Why UK dey send asylum seekers to Rwanda?

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

UK go send some asylum seekers wey cross di sea between France and England to Rwanda, under British govment plans.

UK say di scheme - wey pipo dey challenge for court - go discourage odas from crossing di English Channel.

However, worries dey about human rights and di suitability of Rwanda for di asylum seekers.

Wetin be di Rwanda asylum plan?

Di five-year trial go allow UK to send some refugee wey arrive dia kontri to Rwanda to claim asylum for dia instead.

Dem go send di first set of asylum seeker dia on Tuesday, 14 June.

Tori be say di plan na for single and young migrants wey arrive in UK through wetin govment call "illegal, dangerous or unnecessary methods", such as on small boats or pipo wey hid inside lorries.

Where di UK asylum seekers come from?

Until recently, most asylum seekers wey dey cross di Channel come from Iran - 80% in 2018, and 66% in 2019.

But many nationalities dey involved now. Iranians make up of 30% of small boat arrivals last year. About 21% na Iraqis, 11% Eritreans and 9% Syrians. About 75% na men wey be 18 to 39.

In 2021, 28,526 pipo nai cross di English Channel in small boats - na 8,404 pipo be di figure in 2020. Di total dis year dey expected to be much higher.

How many people are being sent to Rwanda?

"Anyone wey dey enta di UK illegally" since 1 January fit dey sent to Rwanda. And limit no dey di number of pipo wey UK fit send go Rwanda, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson tok

But a Home Office source tell BBC say na 37 refugees UK suppose fly go Rwanda on Tuesday. But legal challenges about modern slavery and human rights don reduce di number.

According to di charity Care4Calais, 11 pipo na go fly.

Wetin be di legal action?

Charities dey challenge di scheme for court. Dem tok say UK no give asylum seekers enough time to appeal for di right to stay for di kontri.

Oda groups don question whether Rwanda dey safe for asylum seekers and di policy break human rights laws.

Britain Court of Appeal reject one bid to stop di flight on Tuesday.

Di charity Asylum Aid apply for injunction against di flight.

One United Nations lawyer tell di High Court for London say refugees go dey at risk of "serious harm wey no fit dey repaired" if dem send dem to Rwanda.

Wia dis foto come from, Getty Images

But Oga Johnson say im sabi say "very active lawyers" go try challenge di policy.

E tok say activists "wan get completely open-doors approach to immigration" and e dey important to "stop criminal gangs" trafficking pipo across di Channel in dangerous boats.

Critics of di plan include Justin Welby, di head of di Church of England, wey say "di principle must stand di judgment of God, and e no fit". And according to newspaper reports, Prince Charles don describe am as "appalling".

How much e go cost?

Di UK dey invest £120m into di "economic development and growth of Rwanda" as part of di deal.

Di Home Office say di UK asylum system currently dey cost dem £1.5bn per year, wit more than £4.7m a day wey dem dey spend on hotels to accommodate homeless migrants.

Dem don compare am to Australia's offshore processing system, wey dem estimate to cost $957m (£546m) for 2021-22.

Di cost of removing people from diUK by charter flight pass £13,000 per pesin for 2020.

How Rwanda dey host refugees?

Rwanda dey use hostels near di capital, Kigali, to house di migrants from di UK. Reporters wey visit di place say e dey basic.

Di country don already be home to about 150,000 refugees, many from neighbouring Burundi and DR Congo.

Di United Nations and European Union don also set up a "transit centre" for Gashora, 90 km from di capital, Kigali, to host 300 refugees from di Middle East and elsewhere for Africa.

Dem don try to cross di Mediterranean from Libya to Europe, but dem hook for di Libyan civil war.

Wetin life be like for Rwanda?

Some refugees for Rwanda don manage to find work as farm labourers and domestic servants. However, most of dem dey unemployed and rely on state benefits of about £35 a month.

Rwanda goment say di kontri don get "miraculous" economic growth since 1994, wen one genocidal war kill 800,000 pipo.

Di number of pipo wey dey live below di national poverty line don fallen from 77% in 2001 to 55% for 2017. Life expectancy at birth improve from 29 years for di mid-1990s to 69 years for 2019.