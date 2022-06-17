Ekiti Governorship election 2022: INEC do's and don'ts on voting day N

54 minutes wey don pass

Pipo for Ekiti state southwest Nigeria go comot on Saturday, 18 June 2022 to vote new govnor wey go lead di state for di next four years.

Election joinbodi di Independent National Electoral Commission say dem don ready for di election and dia materials and personnel don dey ground already.

Na 16 local goment areas dey Ekiti state wit 177 wards and 2,445 polling units wia election go happun.

INEC say di number of registered voters na 988,923.

Di election umpire say na four National Commissioners and eight Resident Electoral Commissioners dem deploy to ensure di conduct of a credible election.

Na 749,065 voters don collect dia Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Dis na some of di rules and regulations wey dey guide elections for Nigeria and go apply for dis election as INEC tok.

Wetin you fit do on election do

Na your right to comot go vote.

Any pesin wey wan vote must to come polling unit. You no fit vote from any oda place.

Voters must maintain two meters (six feet) social distance for polling units.

Accreditation and voting go begin by 8:30am and close by 2:30pm.

Any pesin wey already dey cue before 2:30pm, go dey allowed to vote.

You go don reach 18years and above to qualify to vote.

Wetin you suppose no do on election day

Na offense to register for PVC two times. Penalty na 100,000 Naira fine or one year jail or both.

Na offense to buy or sell voters card. Penalty na 100,000 Naira fine or one year jail or both.

If you stop pesin make e no register to vote, na offense. Penalty na 500,000 Naira fine or 12 months jail or both

Na offense to carri double PVC. Penalty na 1,000,000 or 12 months for jail or both.

Na offense to impersonate registration officer and forging registration card. Penalty na 1,000,000 fine or 12 months jail or both.

Na offense to print ballot paper or ballot box. Penalty na1,000,000 fine or 12 months jail or both.

If you force unqualified pesin to vote for your candidate na offense. Penalty na 500,000 or 12 months jail or both.

Na offense to announce or publish fake election result. Penalty na 36 months jail time.

If you issue fake certificate of return during election na offense. Penalty na three years jail time.

Na offense to give bribe or collect bribe ontop voting mata. Penalty na 500,000 Naira or 12 months jail time.

Na offense to use anoda pesin voters card during election. Penalty na 100,000 Naira or six months jail term.

If you do fake announcement say pesin don step down during election, na offense. Penalty na 100,000 Naira or six months jail term.

Na offense to canvass for vote within 300 meters of polling unit. Na offense too to wear or sample party symbol for polling unit. Fine na 100,000 Naira or 6 months jail term.

To snatch or destroy election materials na offense. Penalty na 24 months imprisonment.

Sabi pipo say di race na between three parties; di PDP, APC and SDP.

Already, some of di 16 candidates wey dey participate for di election join hand sign peace accord ahead of di election.

Security don also already dey tight for di state capital as plenti security vans and teams dey patrol di town.