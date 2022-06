Ekiti governorship election result: Latest updates as Ekiti state dey decide

29 minutes wey don pass

Di Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC na di umpire - referee for di process and na dem go declare di winner of di Ekiti state govnorship election.

According to INEC, di requirements to declare winners for Presidential and Governorship election na di simple majority of votes cast.

Dis wan mean say di winner must win di one quarter, (25%) of di votes cast for two third of di States of di federation (for Presidential election) or of di LGAs within a State (for Governorship election).

Nigeria dey operate di first-past-di-post system irrespective of voter turnout and no be di 50%+1 voter turn out for some jurisdictions.

Right now, voting don start and di process to get di winner dey on.