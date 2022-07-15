Osun election 2022: All you need sabi about di governorship poll

Tunde Ososanya

Broadcast Journalist

8 minutes wey don pass

Wetin we call dis foto, Some candidates of di Osun govnorship election attend debate wey BBC Yoruba organise ahead of di poll

Di pipo of Osun State for southwest Nigeria go decide dia own fate on 16 July, 2022 wen dem go elect di govnor of di state.

Di incumbent Govnor Gboyega Oyetola na im dey represent di All Progressives Congress (APC) for di election and im major opponent na Ademola Adeleke of di Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Some of di oda govnorship candidates for di election na Yusuff Lasun of Labour Party, Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord Party, and Omigbodun Akinrinola of di Social Democratic Party.

See di full list of candidates wey di Independent National Electoral Commission release.

A: Akinade Akanmu Ogunbiyi

AAC: Awojide Peter Segun

ADP: Kehinde Munirudeen Olumuyiwa A Atanda

APC: Adegboyega Isiaka Oyetola

APM: Awoyemi Oluwatayo Lukuman

APP: Adebayo Adeolu Elisha

BP: Adeleke Adesoji Masilo Aderemi Adedapo

LP: Yussuff Sulaimon Lasun

NNPP: Rasaq Oyelami Saliu

NRM: Abede Adetona Samuel

PDP: Adeleke Ademola Jackson Nurudeen

PRP: Ayowole Olubusuyi Adedeji

SDP: Omigbodun Oyegoke Akinrinola

YPP: Ademola Bayonle Adeseye

ZLP: Adesuyi John Olufemi

INEC don ready for di election

Di Resident Electoral Commissioner of di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for Osun state, Professor Ganiy Raji say dem don fully ready for di govorship election.Professor Raji yarn dis one wen e follow BBC Pidgin tok for di commission office wey dey Osogbo, di state capital hours before dem begin dey share di sensitive materials wey dem go use for di election.

Di REC tok say dem ready to hand over any pesin wey dem see say dey involve for any kain election wuu-wuru to di security agencies to ensure say wetin happun for Ekiti State govnorship election of 18 June, 2022, wia some political parties and some voters bin engage in vote-buying according to di Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) wey make some arrests, no happun for Osun State own.

Na fifteen candidates dey battle for di govnorship seat of Osun and all of dem na male.

Out of di fifteen deputy govnorship candidates, only six of dem be female.

Di fact say no female govnorship candidate for di Osun election further show say na men dominate di Nigerian political space and female representation still dey low despite call for more women to join politics and be part of di affairs of nation building.

Since di creation of di state, no woman don become elected govnor.

'Osun govnorship election big pass Ekiti own'

Wetin we call dis foto, APC candidate and now govnor-elect of Ekiti State Biodun Oyebanji wen im cast im vote for im polling unit for Unit 3, Ward 6 Okelele Ikogosi

Di Osun State govnorship election fit big pass di recently concluded one for Ekiti State wey see Biodun Oyebanji of di All Progressives Congress (APC) win becos of di population and if more pipo come out to vote.

Oyebanji defeat im closest rival Segun Oni of di Social Democratic Party (SDP) for di June 18 election as Bisi Kolawole of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) carri third.

But only 360,753 pipo out of di total 988,923 registered voters come out to vote and dis na just 36.5% voter turnout.

While Ekiti State get just 16 local goment areas, Osun State get 30 local goment areas.

Wetin e mean be say INEC go need to double dia effort for di Osun election to record success wey go show say dem dey fully prepared for di 2023 general elections.

Sake of say dis na di last election for INEC hand before di general elections for 2023, di outcome of di election go show weda INEC dey prepared for di big election or not.

Wetin happun for di last Osun govnorship election?

Di last govnorship election wey happun for September 23, 2018, see Gboyega Oyetola as di winner.

Although na Ademola Adeleke win di first round of di election, di Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declare di poll inconclusive sake of say di margin wey im take win dey less dan di number of votes wey dem cancel.

For di first round of di election, Adeleke of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) score 254,698 votes, while Oyetola of di All Progressives Congress (APC) score 254,345 votes.

Iyiola Omisore of Social Democratic Party (SDP) score 128,049 votes, Adeoti Moshood Olalekan of Action Democratic Party (ADP) score 49,744 votes, while Fatai Akinade Akinbade of African Democratic Congress (ADC) score 7,681.

So na just 353 votes Adeleke take beat Oyetola and INEC bin cancel 3,498 votes for some polling units.

Section 153 of di Electoral Act tok say Inec go need to conduct a rerun if di margin of victory for election dey lower dan di number of voters for units wia dem cancel elections. So a rerun need to hold for areas wia dem cancel elections.

INEC conduct di rerun between di two top candidates on September 27 2018, and by di time dem collate all di previous and current results, Oyetola score 255,505 votes, while Adeleke score 255,023.

So at di end of di day, Oyetola use 482 votes pass Ademola and INEC declare am as winner of di election.

Wia dis foto come from, RAUF AREGBESOLA/FACEBOOK Wetin we call dis foto, Former Osun govnor Rauf Aregbesola lead di state from 2010 to 2018

Osun govnorship election timetable change sake of di legal battle wey follow di 2007 gubernatorial election for di state.

One Court of Appeal for Benin overturn di electoral victory of Olagunsoye Oyinlola and declare Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola as di rightful winner of di election afta three years of court case.

E remain only one year for Oyinlola to complete im second tenure before court overturn im electoral victory.

So Aregbesola kon begin im own first tenure as govnor in 2010 and end am in 2014. Im win re-election for 2014 and lead di state till 2018.

Di last election for di state na in 2018 wey di current Govnor Gboyega Oyetola win as im defeat Ademola Adeleke of di Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Seventh governorship election for Osun State history

Di election go be di seventh gubernatorial election for di state.

Na di military regime of Ibrahim Babangida create Osun State from di old Oyo State for August 27, 1991.

Isiaka Adeleke, broda of di PDP govnorship candidate, become di govnor of di state for January 1992 till November 1993 wen di military junta of Babangida dissolve all political offices afta im annul di June 12 presidential election.

How di winner go emerge?

Di electoral system na modified two-round system, wey mean say before candidate fit dey declared as winner, im need to receive di plurality of di votes and ova 25% of di votes for at least two-thirds of di state local goment areas.

If any candidate no get to dis level, dem go hold anoda round of election between di top candidates.

For di second round, any candidate wey receive a plurality of votes for di highest number of local goment areas na im win di election.

Meet past govnors of Osun State

Wia dis foto come from, OTHER Wetin we call dis foto, From left to right: Adeleke, Akande, Oyinlola, Aregbesola and Oyetola - na how dis pipo take lead Osun State since 1991 till date be dis

Isiaka Adeleke: January 1992 to November 1, 1993

Adebisi Akande: 29 May, 1999 to 29 May, 2003

Olagunsoye Oyinlola: 29 May, 2003 to 26 November, 2010

Rauf Aregbesola: 26 November, 2010 to 26 November, 2018

Adegboyega Oyetola: 26 November, 2018 till datE

Di tenure of Gboyega Oyetola go come to an end for November 2022 and di winner of di July 16 govnorship election go begin a new goment.

Five out of di 15 govnorship candidates meet during di debate wey BBC Yoruba organise to discuss wetin dem go do for Osun State if dem win di election.

Di candidates wey attend di debate na Govnor Gboyega Oyetola of di All Progressives Congress (APC) and Ademola Adeleke of di Peoples Democratic Party.

Odas na Yusuff Lasun of di Labour Party (LP), Akin Ogunbiyi of Accord Party (AP), and Omigbodun Akinrinola of Social Democratic Party (SDP).Oyetola say im dey plan way to reinforce di state security system and empower di police force if im enta to be govor again.

Adeleke wey bin don first contest election for 2018, say di reason why im dey recontest to become govnor for Osun na sake of di bad state of roads, hospitals, agriculture for di state.

Lasun say im wan focus on reforming education sector for Osun state.

On im own part, Ogunbiyi say im dey plan to focus on bringing businesses wey go bring investments come di state.